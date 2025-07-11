Celebrating a Legend: Jim Allen Honoured with Exhibition at Montserrat National Museum

Editor’s Note: This is not the first exhibition to celebrate the Jim Allen’s prowess as a cricketer. The Montserrat National Trust previously mounted this exhibit in 2018 in Salem. A few items have been added.

The Montserrat National Museum is now home to a powerful tribute to one of the island’s greatest sporting heroes, Charles Henry “Jim” Allen, OE MBE, who passed away on July 2, 2025, at the age of 73. The newly launched exhibition pays homage to Allen’s legacy as a trailblazing cricketer who not only put Montserrat on the map in the 1970s and 80s but inspired generations across the region.

Speaking at the launch of the exhibition in Little Bay, Sarita Francis, Executive Director of the Montserrat National Trust, described Allen as a “prolific batsman” who brought international acclaim to Montserrat. “Jim placed Montserrat on the international stage… Many who saw him play were wowed by his quick movement in the crease and the power behind his strokes,” she said.

The exhibition features an intimate collection of memorabilia, including rare photographs, signed bats, and Allen’s golden jacket awarded by the Leeward Islands Cricket Association in 2023. Much of the display comes courtesy of journalist and author Edwin “Red Ride” Martin, who compiled the archive while working on Stranded Batsman: The Story of a Caribbean Cricket Legend, Jim Allen.

Museum curator Dr Samantha Lauren called the exhibit “fantastic and very affecting”, noting that it offers a deep and personal look into Allen’s journey from the village of Harris to cricket grounds around the world. “We hope this and future exhibits will help keep Jim Allen’s legacy alive by educating younger generations and visitors about the impact and excitement he brought to his country,” she said.

Former international cricket umpire Basil Morgan offered personal recollections of Allen’s early years in “The Alley” – a community known for producing talented cricketers. He recounted backyard matches with coconut bats and recalled Allen’s focused temperament. “Jim created history as Montserrat’s first professional cricketer and flew the flag from Hyde Park to Sturge Park, across the Caribbean and as far as Australia,” Morgan said.

Minister of Sports John Osborne delivered an emotional address, lamenting the absence of Allen from the island’s school curriculums. “At no point have I ever had a lesson on Jim Allen,” he admitted. “This was the pride of our nation. I feel like if we actually spoke about Jim Allen, he would be such an inspiration to our young men.”

Premier Reuben T. Meade echoed the sentiment, pointing to Allen’s overlooked greatness. “Jim was actually a better batsman than Viv Richards and should have made the West Indies team ahead of him,” Meade said, citing the biases Allen faced due to his unorthodox stance and Montserratian origins. He called on the Trust to go further and develop a full exhibition on Montserrat cricket, recognising other unsung heroes of the sport.

The opening ceremony, filled with heartfelt tributes and memories, served as both a celebration of Allen’s sporting excellence and a reminder of Montserrat’s duty to honour its own in life, not just in death.

As the island reflects on the legacy of Jim Allen, visitors are encouraged to explore the exhibition now on display at the Montserrat National Museum. It’s a moving tribute to a man whose talent transcended boundaries and who, in the words of those who knew him best, “was born to be great.”

Visit the museum in Little Bay and walk through the life of a legend. And to truly understand Jim Allen’s extraordinary story, read Stranded Batsman by Edwin L Martin

Museum Opening Hours

Days: Thursdays, Fridays, & Saturdays

Times: 10 am – 3 pm

Listen to the full tributes filled memorable moments from Mr. Allen’s life here.

