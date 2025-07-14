SHV30 Conference Opens with Reflections on Volcano’s Lasting Impact

The SHV30 conference commemorating the start of volcanic eruptions on Montserrat officially opened on Monday morning at the Montserrat Cultural Centre, with tributes, memories, and a forward-looking keynote address that set the tone for a week of learning and reflection.

Guests were welcomed with the soothing sounds of steel pan music in the foyer before being invited into the auditorium for the formal start of the programme, which was chaired by Lorraine Lewis.

The ceremony began with the singing of the Territorial Song by MVO Outreach Intern Roneike Duncan and a prayer by Bishop Dr Melroy Meade. Mrs Lewis then guided attendees through the protocol and shared brief remarks, setting the stage for a series of presentations that looked back on the past three decades of life with an active volcano.

A stirring welcome poem was delivered by Anne Marie Dewar, accompanied by Josiah Persaud on drums. Dewar said Montserrat has changed but yet remains unchanging in its magic and ability to make everyone feel at home.

Acting Governor Mrs Sheree Jemmotte-Rodney and MVO Director Dr Graham Ryan also offered remarks, with both acknowledging the importance of preserving the scientific knowledge gained over the past 30 years and the human stories that define Montserrat’s recovery journey.

Mrs. Jemotte-Rodney in her address said the eruptions have changed how Montserratians plan and prepare in their homes and at work. She added that the volcanic activity in those early years have shaped policies, their approach to development, and new career paths that probably wouldn’t haven’t been considered before the eruptions.

Instead of Premier Reuben T Meade, his wife, Rev Joan Delsol Meade, took to the podium to offer personal reflections on the impact of the eruptions that began in 1995. She recounted how life on the island was forever altered and spoke of the resilience of Montserratians in the face of loss, upheaval, and displacement. She spoke of how this period of time was the genesis for the island’s volcanic observatory, and disaster management agency, among others. She acknowledged the prophetic musicians and community artists who strengthened the people by giving them language of how to cope, like the late Arrow and Hero, Reality, Zunkie, Ann Marie Dewar, Yvonne Weekes, Chadd Cumberbatch and the late Sir Howard Fergus among others.

Professor Costanza Bonadonna, representing the International Association of Volcanology and Chemistry of the Earth’s Interior (IAVCEI), also addressed the gathering, speaking to the global relevance of Montserrat’s experience for future volcanic disaster management.

“Soufriere Hills has transformed our science but more importantly it has transformed how we think about our role in society, as partners and collaborators and not just as experts. Let this week be moment to honour that legacy, to listen to learn, to strengthen the bridge between science and the people it serves,” remarked Professor Bonadonna, who worked in Montserrat during 1997 and 1998 as a young scientist.

Entertainment was provided by the Next Level Dancers before the keynote address was delivered by Dr Erouscilla “Pat” Joseph, Director of the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre. Dr Joseph, one of the region’s leading voices in volcanic risk management, explored the evolving role of science in keeping communities safe. Sharing examples of the work of SRC in Grenada and St. Vincent & the Grenadines, she expressed that there is a need for more investment in educating and preparing communities for volcanic hazards.

Dr Karen Pascal, Chair of the SHV30 Scientific Committee, offered the vote of thanks, followed by a musical performance of Solidarity by former calypso king. Earl “Hustler” Brown.

ZJB Radio and the Government Information Unit (GIU) will stream the main sessions of the SHV30 conference live on Facebook and YouTube daily, allowing audiences in Montserrat and the wider diaspora to participate virtually in the historic event.

