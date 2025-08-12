Bank of Montserrat Limited – Invitation to Tender

Bank of Montserrat Limited is inviting sealed bids for the supply and delivery of one (1) brand- new SUV.

Full details, including specifications and submission requirements, are available here, by email request to info@bankofmontserrat.ms, or in person at the office in Brades.

Submission deadline: 31 August 2025

Bank of Montserrat Limited reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids without reason.

