OECS and CDB Conclude Enhanced Poverty Assessment Project

Montserrat was represented by Dr Ingrid Buffonge, Minister of Health and Education and Teresena Fergus, Director of Social Services, at the recent regional conference marking the conclusion of the Enhanced Country Poverty Assessment (eCPA) Project.

Held from August 5 to 6, 2025, the conference brought together officials from all nine English-speaking OECS Member States to review the outcomes of the two-year second phase of the eCPA Project, conducted in partnership with the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).

The project fulfils a key provision of the OECS Revised Treaty of Basseterre, which establishes an economic union aimed at promoting social cohesion, economic development, and resilience across member states including Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Anguilla and the British Virgin Islands.

Speaking on behalf of Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister, Wayne Girard, Minister in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Youth Economy, stressed the practical importance of data: “Data is not just an academic exercise but a tool. Our response should be dynamic.”

The eCPA project reflects the OECS Commission’s commitment to a deeper, evidence-based understanding of poverty’s many dimensions. Dr Didacus Jules, Director General of the OECS Commission, described the project as their “flagship programme” for harmonising data on monetary and multidimensional poverty, inequality and vulnerability across member states. He noted that the project aligns with Sustainable Development Goals by combining surveys, censuses, geospatial analysis, and institutional assessments to guide policy and social protection targeting.

Mrs Sisera Simon, Head of the OECS Human and Social Division, emphasised the shift away from income-only poverty measures. “Through the use of Multidimensional Poverty Indicators, we now have a richer and more honest view of the challenges our people face in education, health, housing, employment, and overall quality of life.”

CDB’s role was crucial, providing funding, technical support, and capacity-building for member states. Acting Director of CDB’s Economics Department, Christine Dawson, said the initiative underlines the Bank’s “dedication to evidence-based decision-making” and supports the broader goal of reducing poverty and fulfilling the 2030 Agenda’s commitment to “leave no one behind.”

Data for the project was collected through Living Conditions and Household Budget Surveys and census data from several member states, including Montserrat. Participatory data collection ensured community voices were included, while training workshops enhanced national capacity to analyse and respond to poverty with targeted, evidence-based interventions.

The High-Level Forum convened ministers responsible for social development, health, education, permanent secretaries, statisticians, development partners, technical experts, and others. The hybrid event in Saint Lucia focused on sharing detailed poverty and inequality profiles and encouraged peer learning to integrate data into national development frameworks.

Innovative tools such as multidimensional poverty metrics and GIS mapping were highlighted to improve targeting and policy-making. Discussions also addressed gender and social inclusion as vital factors in poverty analysis.

Originally launched in 2016, the eCPA had been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic but was updated to better measure multidimensional poverty and socio-economic disparities while ensuring data privacy.

Montserrat’s participation underscores its ongoing commitment to using robust data and evidence to tackle poverty and improve social outcomes for its citizens.

Like this: Like Loading...