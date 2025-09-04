Nominations Open for Montserrat’s National Honours and Awards

The Government of Montserrat has opened the call for nominations for the 2025 National Honours and Awards, which recognise citizens for outstanding service and contributions to the island.

Nominations opened on Thursday, September 4, and will close on Friday, October 31. Individuals can be nominated in several categories, including the prestigious Order of National Hero, the highest award bestowed on a Montserratian. This honour is reserved for those whose exceptional service has transformed the lives of Montserratians and changed the course of the nation. It may be conferred posthumously or during a recipient’s lifetime.

Other categories include:

The Order of Excellence, awarded for extraordinary service or exceptional achievements nationally, regionally, or internationally.

The Order of Distinction, recognising outstanding service or remarkable achievement at the national level.

The Order of Merit, which honours contributions in arts, science, commerce, sports, education, governance, philanthropy, or community service.

The Humanitarian and Emergency Service Medal, given for significant service during nationally significant emergencies or humanitarian operations, initially recognising members of the Royal Montserrat Defence Force for their role during the volcanic crisis of 1995–1998.

All submissions must include the nominee’s name, the award category, and supporting information detailing their accomplishments and contributions.

Application forms are available at the Office of the Premier, on the Government of Montserrat website at www.gov.ms, or via the Government of Montserrat Facebook page. Completed forms should be submitted to the National Honours and Awards Committee, Office of the Premier.

For more information, contact Denise Silcott at Nhac@gov.ms or call 664-491-3378.

