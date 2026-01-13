Former Chief Minister Osborne to be named National Hero at 2026 Honours Ceremony

The late John Alfred Osborne, a former Chief Minister and one of Montserrat’s most influential political leaders, will be posthumously named a National Hero at the 9th National Honours and Awards Ceremony.

Eight Montserratians will be recognised for their selfless contribution and long-standing commitment to the development and advancement of Montserrat at the ceremony, which will be held on March 18, 2026 at Edwards, Dyer, Moore Park, beginning at 6PM. The event is organised by the National Honours and Awards Planning Committee under the remit of the Office of the Premier.

The Order of National Hero, the country’s highest honour, is awarded for exceptional and extraordinary service that has changed the course of the nation and significantly transformed the lives of Montserratians. Osborne, the fourth recipient of this honour, is recognised for his long-serving and transformational leadership, championing of Montserratian identity and autonomy, contributions to economic and infrastructural development, visionary rebuilding efforts, dedication to public service, and his enduring symbolism of resilience and national pride.

Osborne first entered office in November 1978 as leader of the People’s Liberation Movement and served until October 1991. He later joined the New People’s Liberation Movement, leading the party to victory in the April 2001 elections and serving as Chief Minister from April 2001 to June 2006. His tenure was defined by the difficult task of national recovery following the eruptions of the Soufriere Hills Volcano, which devastated Plymouth, displaced communities, and reshaped the island’s social and economic landscape. Under his leadership, major recovery milestones were achieved, including the opening of new airport and port facilities and renewed confidence in Montserrat’s future.

In July 2008, Gerald’s Airport was renamed John A. Osborne Airport in his honour, cementing his legacy in the country’s modern history. Osborne died in 2011.

The Order of Excellence will be conferred on Ann Marie Dewar for her extraordinary and unwavering service in education, the public service, the arts and community development.

Recipients of the Order of Distinction are:

Roger Wade, for his role as a vital link between Montserrat and the diaspora through more than 20 years hosting Live from London and 40 years hosting The Voice of Salvation.

Joseph B. Chalmers, for his contributions to entrepreneurship and post-disaster economic recovery.

Claude Browne, for his distinguished service in agriculture.

The Order of Merit will be awarded to:

Samuel Daley, for his long-standing service to the community through public transportation and dependable pickup and delivery services.

Wilston Scotland, for over 25 years of dedication as an athletic coach producing outstanding athletes.

Samuel Meade, for his service to the environment and his work as a school bus, public transport, tour and taxi driver.

In addition, 123 individuals who served as members of the Royal Montserrat Defence Force, MSS Cadet Corps, civilians, prisoners and other personnel will receive the Humanitarian & Emergency Services Medal for their distinguished service during the height of the volcanic eruptions between 1995 and 1997.

Premier Reuben T. Meade has extended congratulations to all awardees, describing the honourees as individuals whose service and sacrifice have helped shape Montserrat’s resilience and progress.

