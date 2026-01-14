SVG Air Pauses Flights Between Montserrat and Antigua Until March 2026

Montserrat’s already fragile airlift has come under renewed strain following confirmation from SVG Air that its aircraft will remain out of service throughout January and February, leaving FlyMontserrat as the island’s only regular air carrier.

In a management update issued on January 13, SVG Air apologised for ongoing disruptions, citing extensive fleet maintenance, the loss of key engineering staff, and the departure of three Islander pilots. The airline said these challenges made it “impossible to crew the aircraft and maintain a schedule,” forcing the temporary suspension of its operations while maintenance and staffing issues are resolved.

SVG Air also confirmed that its Twin Otter aircraft was sent to the United States for its annual inspection and is not expected to return until the end of February. As a result, the airline’s booking system has been closed for both January and February, with reservations now only being accepted for March.

While SVG has arranged limited sub-charter support from regional operators, including FlyMontserrat, Trans Anguilla and Caribbean Helicopters, the practical impact on travellers has been significant. With SVG grounded, FlyMontserrat has effectively become the sole regular carrier serving the island from Antigua, driving up demand and fares. Travellers report average round-trip ticket prices of approximately EC$1,255, a cost many describe as prohibitive, particularly for families and frequent travellers.

Winair has also been operating a reduced service between St Maarten and Montserrat, flying three days a week. However, that service has proven unreliable in recent weeks, with several scheduled flights unable to operate due to unfavourable wind conditions, further compounding travel uncertainty.

The combined limitations have left many passengers frustrated, with reports of missed connections, last-minute cancellations, and difficulty securing seats. Concerns are now mounting about the island’s readiness for increased visitor traffic ahead of the upcoming St Patrick’s Festival, one of Montserrat’s most important cultural and tourism events.

At present, there is no confirmed ferry service operating to or from the island, removing what would typically serve as an alternative travel option during periods of air disruption. The absence of a reliable sea link has heightened anxiety among travellers, event organisers and members of the diaspora who traditionally return home for the festival period.

SVG Air said passenger and crew safety remains its highest priority and thanked customers for their patience as it works toward resuming a full flight schedule. However, for many travellers, the immediate concern is less about long-term assurances and more about whether they will be able to reach or leave Montserrat affordably and reliably in the weeks ahead.

With air access now narrowed to a handful of limited options, stakeholders are once again raising questions about the island’s dependence on a single primary carrier, the lack of contingency planning, and the broader implications for tourism, business travel and national events when airlift capacity falters.

Like this: Like Loading...