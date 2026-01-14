Access Division Confirms Limited Airlift Through February, Urges Travellers to Reassess Plans

The Access Division within the Office of the Premier has issued an air travel update outlining limited flight options to and from Montserrat through the end of February, as operational challenges continue to affect regional carriers.

In a statement dated January 14, the division confirmed that WINAIR will operate a reduced three-day weekly service between St Maarten, Montserrat and Antigua for the remainder of January and throughout February 2026. Flights will operate on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays, with daily service expected to resume in March.

The update also confirmed that SVG BMN Air has suspended bookings for January and February as the airline addresses ongoing operational issues, including aircraft maintenance and the loss of three pilots and two engineers from its workforce. The airline is currently accepting bookings for March 2026 only, both online and through its ticket agents.

With SVG grounded, FlyMontserrat remains the only carrier providing a daily scheduled service between Montserrat and Antigua. The Access Division advised that bookings can be made online or directly at FlyMontserrat’s office at the John A. Osborne Airport in Geralds.

The division said it is working closely with FlyMontserrat and WINAIR to coordinate efforts and maintain safe and reliable travel access to the island, while acknowledging the constraints currently facing the sector.

Travellers have been advised to reassess their travel arrangements in light of the reduced schedules and limited seat availability and to remain alert for further updates via ZJB Radio or through direct contact with the Access Division.

The latest advisory comes amid growing concern about travel reliability and affordability, particularly ahead of Montserrat’s St Patrick’s Festival in March. With no confirmed ferry service in operation, air travel remains the sole means of access to the island for most passengers.

The Access Division reiterated its commitment to ensuring safe, smooth and consistent travel to and from Montserrat and encouraged the public to remain patient as authorities continue to work with regional partners to stabilise air access in the coming weeks.

