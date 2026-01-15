Government to Honour 18 Former Cadets for their Service During the Eruptions

The Government of Montserrat will honour 18 former members of the Montserrat Cadet Corps with the Humanitarian & Emergency Services (HES) Medal at the next National Honours and Awards.

The medals are being awarded in recognition of their distinguished and outstanding service during the nationally-significant emergency arising from the Soufrière Hills volcanic eruptions between 1995 and 1997.

According to a release from the Montserrat Cadet Corps, “during this period of sustained national emergency, members of the Cadet Corps contributed meaningfully to humanitarian and emergency response efforts, serving alongside the Royal Montserrat Defence Force (RMDF) and other responding organisations in support of the protection of life, property, and community welfare. As young volunteers, they assisted with relief and logistical activities and supported affected communities during the volcanic crisis.”

The Humanitarian & Emergency Services Medal was instituted under the National Honours and Awards system of Montserrat to recognise individuals and groups who rendered sustained or significant service during nationally-significant emergencies, or who provided humanitarian service in hazardous circumstances. The recognition of members of the Montserrat Cadet Corps among the 2026 awardees reflects the important contribution of youth during this critical period and is consistent with the intent of the award to acknowledge service beyond the normal course of duty.

𝗖𝗮𝗱𝗲𝘁 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗽𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀

The cadets to be honoured are:

1. 2Lt Jerome Aaron

2. CSM Alvin Ryan

3. Sgt Marlon Cabey

4. Cpl Colin Fergus

5. Cpl Cedric Daley

6. LCpl Dwayne Ryan

7. LCpl Thamar White

8. LCpl Randolph Dyett

9. Pte Georgina Bannis

10. Pte Oren Browne

11. Pte Denise Dyer

12. Pte Kenya Allen

13. Pte Kiran Benjamin

14. Pte Ophel Lewis

15. Pte Alex Cabey

16. Pte Ivaretta Dyer

17. Pte Lyandra Meade

18. Pte Wilton Dyer (Jr.)

The Montserrat Cadet Corps extends its congratulations and appreciation to all recipients and their families. Their contribution during a nationally-significant emergency forms part of Montserrat’s collective response and recovery history and reflects the values of service, discipline, and civic responsibility.

Details regarding the official investiture ceremony will be announced in due course.

All cadet recipients, or their representatives, are asked to contact the Montserrat Cadet Corps via email at cadets@gov.ms to confirm contact details and facilitate coordination ahead of the ceremony.

Like this: Like Loading...