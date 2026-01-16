Government Defends Airline Subsidies as Fares Hit EC$1,255 Amid Access Squeeze

Premier Reuben T. Meade has defended government’s airline subsidy arrangements after travellers reported return fares as high as EC$1,255, blaming a convergence of reduced airlift and the absence of a ferry service for what he described as a “perfect storm”.

Meade was speaking on the Thursday, January 15 edition of What’s on Your Mind on ZJB Radio, responding to public anger over ticket prices between Montserrat and Antigua.

He disclosed the scale of government subsidies paid to regional carriers under a price-cap arrangement intended to lower fares for passengers.

Meade said FlyMontserrat received EC$223,000 per month from May to November 2025, with a further EC$137,000 paid in December. He said SVG Air was paid EC$155,000 per month from May to August, while WINAIR received approximately EC$111,000 per month from May to October, rising to EC$313,000 per month for November and December into January as services expanded.

Harris opted for a reduced subsidy in December to allow for some seats on flights to be demand-dependent.

“Nigel Harris will not and ever have a single contract to run the lifeline service on behalf of Montserrat,” Meade said, rejecting suggestions that FlyMontserrat should be the island’s sole carrier.

He said the spike in fares followed a collapse in available options late last year.

“We had what we consider a perfect storm,” Meade said, pointing to the lack of a ferry, aircraft issues affecting SVG, and limited ability by WINAIR to add flights at short notice.

SVG Air has since confirmed it is not accepting bookings until March 2026 because of maintenance challenges and the loss of pilots and engineers, further tightening capacity on the Montserrat–Antigua route.

Meade said the absence of competition inevitably drove prices higher.

“If the ferry was operating, SVG was operating with their Twin Otter, then the prices would not have been that high,” he said.

While thanking FlyMontserrat for maintaining service during the disruption, Meade said he was dissatisfied with pricing during the peak period.

“I want to reiterate it… I am very disappointed at the fares which they were charging,” he said.

As Montserrat awaits approval for the vessel to leave Venezuela, Premiere Meade said government remains in daily contact with ferry operators but procurement rules and external clearances have constrained alternative options.

Listen to the full discussion here https://montserratradioecho.wordpress.com/2026/01/15/thursday-january-15-2025-whats-on-your-mind-with-host-basil-chambers/

Like this: Like Loading...