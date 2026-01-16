Soft Loan Applications to Open Before End of January, Premier Meade Says

Premier Reuben T. Meade has said application forms for the government’s long-awaited soft loan programme are expected to be released before the end of January.

Speaking on the January 15 edition of What’s on Your Mind on ZJB Radio, Meade said the committee overseeing the programme has already met and is preparing to roll out the application process.

“The application forms will be out before the end of January,” Meade told listeners, describing the initiative as a key tool to stimulate economic activity.

The programme is backed by $2.1 million secured for lending to the business sector, including support for agriculture, fisheries, and small and micro-enterprises, as previously announced by government.

Meade said the loans are intended to support viable businesses rather than replace sound planning with grants.

“If one business model is not working for you, change your business model,” he said. “You can’t just be there and say, ‘Give me a grant’… if your business model is wrong and you’re not making money, you’ve wasted my grant.”

He said a coordinator will work alongside applicants to assess and strengthen business plans, adding that there has already been demand from entrepreneurs ready to apply.

“There are many persons who have been saying to us, ‘When are you going to get these loans in place? Because we are ready,’” Meade said.

Responding to questions about eligibility, he said the loans will be available to residents of Montserrat, including non-nationals who meet residency requirements.

The Premier framed the programme as part of a wider push to reduce dependence on external grants.

“No country can develop on grants,” he said. “You have to look at development.”

Listen to the full discussion here https://montserratradioecho.wordpress.com/2026/01/15/thursday-january-15-2025-whats-on-your-mind-with-host-basil-chambers/

