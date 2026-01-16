Carnival Under Review as Premier Proposes Public Poll on Name

Premier Reuben T. Meade has confirmed that government will conduct a public poll to determine whether Montserrat’s end-of-year celebrations should continue to be branded as “Carnival” or revert to “Festival”, as part of a wider review of the 2025 season and planning for 2026.

The premier was speaking on the Thursday, January 15 edition of What’s on Your Mind on ZJB Radio, where he reflected on the recent celebrations and outlined changes aimed at improving quality, participation, and sustainability.

“If we’re doing a name change, I think the public has to be involved in it,” Meade said. “I am accustomed to festival. I don’t know when we changed it to Carnival… during this year, we will do a poll and let people decide what it is that they want this thing to be named.”

Early review and earlier preparation

The premier said the Montserrat Arts Council (MAC) will conduct a post-event review and begin planning earlier than usual for the next season, stressing that preparation timelines must shift if standards are to improve.

He said calypsonians should have their songs ready no later than September, allowing time for rehearsals, performances at the Cultural Centre, and adjustments ahead of eliminations.

“So by the time they reach elimination, they are well practised, well rehearsed and can sing their songs properly or change their songs if necessary,” Meade said.

He added that female calypsonians, in particular, should be given more opportunities to perform outside Montserrat to build experience, while male Calypso Monarch winners should also be exposed to additional regional competitions.

Sponsorship and diaspora involvement

Meade said government is seeking more structured and coordinated sponsorship from the private sector, noting that cultural competitions are costly for participants.

He pointed to Delta Petroleum as an example, citing the company’s recent contribution to the Queen of Queens competition.

“We now have to look at a type of sponsorship for the Calypso Monarch competition and others so that we can at least increase the amount which is paid to them, to make it worthwhile,” he said.

The premier also floated a new model for diaspora engagement, suggesting that Montserrat associations in the United Kingdom, North America and elsewhere fully sponsor individual festival queen contestants.

“If one of them were to win the festival queen, it means that when we need them to go, for example, to Antigua or Dominica, then we will be in a position to pay for them to come back,” Meade said, adding that any additional support from the sponsoring association would be welcomed.

Participation and revival of troupes

Reflecting on the 2025 celebrations, Meade said the return of more masquerade and road troupes was a positive sign, even if performances were not yet at the desired standard.

“The dancing was not perfect. The music was not perfect. But at least it’s a start,” he said.

He also disclosed that he personally took part in the festivities, joining a T-shirt troupe rather than a traditional mas band.

“I myself was in one of the groups… I was in a T-shirt group,” Meade said, drawing laughter from the studio as he joked about leaving the dancing to others.

Meade said with earlier planning, better sponsorship, and broader diaspora involvement, government expects the 2026 season to be stronger and more professionally delivered.

