Education Specialists Unit Opens At MCC

The Ministry of Education has announced the official opening of the Education Specialists Unit at the Montserrat Community College (MCC), which commenced operations on Monday, January 12, 2026.

The new unit forms part of the Government of Montserrat’s wider education transformation agenda, aimed at strengthening targeted student support, improving teaching practice, and raising overall learning outcomes across the island.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Mrs Beverley Mendes, who oversaw the establishment of the unit, the appointment of specialists, and the retrofitting of the facility, confirmed that several professionals are now operating from the Education Specialists Unit.

These include a Special Educational Needs (SEN) Coordinator, a Standards and Excellence Partner, a Numeracy Specialist, and an Education Transformation Project Manager. Former Deputy Premier Dr Samuel Joseph is working with the unit as Numeracy Specialist. Dr Joseph holds a PhD in Physics, a Master’s degree in Computational Physics, and first-class honours in Mathematics. He has taught Mathematics, Physics and Statistics at both MCC and the Montserrat Secondary School.

Additional specialists expected to operate from the unit include a Behaviour Specialist, Literacy Specialist, Speech Therapist and Educational Psychologist.

The Education Specialists Unit is designed to provide direct, practical support to teachers across the island. This includes specialised guidance and intervention strategies for students with diverse learning and special educational needs, professional coaching and mentoring in numeracy and literacy, support with curriculum alignment and national education standards, and improved access to expertise and teaching resources.

Students are expected to benefit through earlier identification of learning needs, targeted interventions, improved literacy and numeracy outcomes, and a more inclusive education environment. The unit will also support a holistic safeguarding approach, with a focus on the wellbeing of each child.

The Education Transformation Project Manager’s Office is located within the unit, adjacent to MCC and the Montserrat Secondary School. This arrangement is intended to strengthen coordination, planning and monitoring of education reform initiatives, and to encourage closer collaboration among educators, specialists and administrators.

Minister of Education Dr Ingrid Buffonge said the opening of the unit represents a significant step in modernising Montserrat’s education system and ensuring that teachers and students are supported by a responsive and professional framework.

The Ministry of Education said it expects the Education Specialists Unit to play a key role in improving teaching quality, student achievement and overall educational development across Montserrat.

