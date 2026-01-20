88 Former Members of the Defence Force to Receive Humanitarian Medals

As part of the Montserrat National Honours and Awards 2026, the Government of Montserrat will honour 88 former members of the Royal Montserrat Defence Force (RMDF) with the Humanitarian & Emergency Services (HES) Medal, in recognition of their distinguished service during the height of the Soufrière Hills volcanic eruptions between 1995 and 1997.

The award recognises the invaluable efforts which were put forth by members of the RMDF during the height of the volcanic crisis. These persons would have gone up and beyond what was expected of a volunteer Force. Their support to various agencies during this critical event in Montserrat’s history is a testament to the support that the Force provides to the people and government of Montserrat. The members of the Force were involved in every aspect of the Government’s response to volcanic eruptions from assisting in reconnaissance at Chances’ Peak to manning check points to assisting in the evacuation of communities to being members of the first national Search and Rescue Team and many more roles not mentioned.

The Humanitarian & Emergency Services Medal is conferred upon individuals whose service during a national emergency is deemed to be exceptional and worthy of national recognition. 2026 marks the first year that this criterion has been recognized as part of the Montserrat National Honours and Awards. This is a fitting recognition for the sacrifice that members of the Force would have made in the service of Montserrat during one of its most challenging times.

Royal Montserrat Defence Force Recipients

1. Maj Joseph G Lynch

2. Capt Vernon L Buffong

3. Capt Michael Duberry

4. Lt Peter W A White

5. 2Lt Quilton H Tuitt

6. 2Lt John R S Skerritt

7. CSM Fitzroy A Martin

8. CQMS Abraham Roach

9. Sgt Raphael White

10. Sgt Aubrey Isaac

11. Sgt Carl Edgcombe

12. Sgt John Dyer-Harris

13. Sgt Albrun Semper

14. Sgt Anderson White

15. Cpl Ashley Greer

16. Cpl Richard Peters

17. Cpl Emmanuel Dyer

18. Cpl Stafford Fenton

19. Cpl Mervin Green

20. Cpl James W Hobson

21. Cpl Alex Silcott

22. Cpl Albertine Browne

23. LCpl Rudolph Bramble

24. LCpl Rupert Duberry

25. LCpl Sinclair Duberry

26. LCpl Hartford Codrington

27. LCpl Ernestine Malone

28. LCpl McCloyd Roach

29. Pte Terrence Lee

30. Pte Mary Allen

31. Pte Adrian Gage

32. Pte Dale Aymer

33. Pte Eileen Duberry

34. Pte Warren Duberry

35. Pte Crenston Buffonge

36. Pte Victor Chambers

37. Pte Lavern Kirnon

38. Pte Alford J Silcott

39. Pte Alberta C White

40. Pte Avanela Allen

41. Pte Jerome Allen

42. Pte Matilda Cooke

43. Pte Anthony Farrell

44. Pte George Green

45. Pte Eloise Irish

46. Pte Ashley Lindsey

47. Pte Wayne Farrell

48. Pte Genevieve Ryan-Weekes

49. Pte Clifford Yearwood

50. Pte James Ryan

51. Pte Dorothea Hazel

52. Pte Leroy White

53. Pte Carol Carty

54. Pte Alvin Martin

55. Pte Glenicia Dorsette

56. Pte Alfred Allen

57. Pte Ivason Dyer

58. Pte Victor Daley

59. Pte Deneese Fenton

60. Pte Sharon Grant

61. Pte Alton Hixon

62. Pte Gershon Irish

63. Pte Danny Dupie

64. Pte Ian Charles

65. Pte Kranston John

66. Pte Dan Dupie

67. Pte Lawrence Laplume

68. Pte Andrea Lovelle

69. Pte James Lynch

70. Pte William Riley

71. Pte Jermaine White

72. Pte Jester Weekes

73. Pte Thomas Christopher

74. Pte Colin Riley

75. Pte Raquel Syers

76. Pte Mavis Charles

77. Pte Vondell Allen

78. Pte Lawrence Kirwan

79. Pte Andre White

80. Pte Venice Wilkins

81. Pte Tyrone Browne

82. Pte Michael Meade

83. Pte Reuben Furlong

84. Pte Amanda Furlonge

85. Pte Vagan Daway

86. Pte Patrina Parillon

87. Pte Ricardo Green

88. Pte Kerwin Celestine

The RMDF extends its sincere congratulations and appreciation to all recipients and their families. Their service during a period of national crisis remains a lasting testament to commitment, sacrifice, and national pride.

Details regarding the official investiture ceremony will be announced in due course.

All RMDF recipients, or their representatives, are asked to contact the Royal Montserrat Defence Force via email at rmdf@gov.ms to confirm contact details and facilitate coordination ahead of the ceremony.

