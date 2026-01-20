88 Former Members of the Defence Force to Receive Humanitarian Medals

As part of the Montserrat National Honours and Awards 2026, the Government of Montserrat will honour 88 former members of the Royal Montserrat Defence Force (RMDF) with the Humanitarian & Emergency Services (HES) Medal, in recognition of their distinguished service during the height of the Soufrière Hills volcanic eruptions between 1995 and 1997.
The award recognises the invaluable efforts which were put forth by members of the RMDF during the height of the volcanic crisis. These persons would have gone up and beyond what was expected of a volunteer Force. Their support to various agencies during this critical event in Montserrat’s history is a testament to the support that the Force provides to the people and government of Montserrat. The members of the Force were involved in every aspect of the Government’s response to volcanic eruptions from assisting in reconnaissance at Chances’ Peak to manning check points to assisting in the evacuation of communities to being members of the first national Search and Rescue Team and many more roles not mentioned.
The Humanitarian & Emergency Services Medal is conferred upon individuals whose service during a national emergency is deemed to be exceptional and worthy of national recognition. 2026 marks the first year that this criterion has been recognized as part of the Montserrat National Honours and Awards. This is a fitting recognition for the sacrifice that members of the Force would have made in the service of Montserrat during one of its most challenging times.
Royal Montserrat Defence Force Recipients
1. Maj Joseph G Lynch
2. Capt Vernon L Buffong
3. Capt Michael Duberry
4. Lt Peter W A White
5. 2Lt Quilton H Tuitt
6. 2Lt John R S Skerritt
7. CSM Fitzroy A Martin
8. CQMS Abraham Roach
9. Sgt Raphael White
10. Sgt Aubrey Isaac
11. Sgt Carl Edgcombe
12. Sgt John Dyer-Harris
13. Sgt Albrun Semper
14. Sgt Anderson White
15. Cpl Ashley Greer
16. Cpl Richard Peters
17. Cpl Emmanuel Dyer
18. Cpl Stafford Fenton
19. Cpl Mervin Green
20. Cpl James W Hobson
21. Cpl Alex Silcott
22. Cpl Albertine Browne
23. LCpl Rudolph Bramble
24. LCpl Rupert Duberry
25. LCpl Sinclair Duberry
26. LCpl Hartford Codrington
27. LCpl Ernestine Malone
28. LCpl McCloyd Roach
29. Pte Terrence Lee
30. Pte Mary Allen
31. Pte Adrian Gage
32. Pte Dale Aymer
33. Pte Eileen Duberry
34. Pte Warren Duberry
35. Pte Crenston Buffonge
36. Pte Victor Chambers
37. Pte Lavern Kirnon
38. Pte Alford J Silcott
39. Pte Alberta C White
40. Pte Avanela Allen
41. Pte Jerome Allen
42. Pte Matilda Cooke
43. Pte Anthony Farrell
44. Pte George Green
45. Pte Eloise Irish
46. Pte Ashley Lindsey
47. Pte Wayne Farrell
48. Pte Genevieve Ryan-Weekes
49. Pte Clifford Yearwood
50. Pte James Ryan
51. Pte Dorothea Hazel
52. Pte Leroy White
53. Pte Carol Carty
54. Pte Alvin Martin
55. Pte Glenicia Dorsette
56. Pte Alfred Allen
57. Pte Ivason Dyer
58. Pte Victor Daley
59. Pte Deneese Fenton
60. Pte Sharon Grant
61. Pte Alton Hixon
62. Pte Gershon Irish
63. Pte Danny Dupie
64. Pte Ian Charles
65. Pte Kranston John
66. Pte Dan Dupie
67. Pte Lawrence Laplume
68. Pte Andrea Lovelle
69. Pte James Lynch
70. Pte William Riley
71. Pte Jermaine White
72. Pte Jester Weekes
73. Pte Thomas Christopher
74. Pte Colin Riley
75. Pte Raquel Syers
76. Pte Mavis Charles
77. Pte Vondell Allen
78. Pte Lawrence Kirwan
79. Pte Andre White
80. Pte Venice Wilkins
81. Pte Tyrone Browne
82. Pte Michael Meade
83. Pte Reuben Furlong
84. Pte Amanda Furlonge
85. Pte Vagan Daway
86. Pte Patrina Parillon
87. Pte Ricardo Green
88. Pte Kerwin Celestine
The RMDF extends its sincere congratulations and appreciation to all recipients and their families. Their service during a period of national crisis remains a lasting testament to commitment, sacrifice, and national pride.
Details regarding the official investiture ceremony will be announced in due course.
All RMDF recipients, or their representatives, are asked to contact the Royal Montserrat Defence Force via email at rmdf@gov.ms to confirm contact details and facilitate coordination ahead of the ceremony.
