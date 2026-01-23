Montserrat Youth Invited to Enter ECCB 2026 Creative Writing Competition

Young people on Montserrat aged 12 to 20 are encouraged to enter the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) 2026 Creative Youth Competition, with a focus on poetry.

The ECCB Creative Youth Competition is designed to allow full-time students of secondary schools and colleges, aged 12-20 in the eight ECCB member countries, to demonstrate their creativity, critical thinking skills and talents through various genres including essay writing, poetry, song writing and art.

For 2026, students who wish to participate in the competition will be required to create a poem on one of the following topics:

1. Voices of a Changing Caribbean

2. Becoming Me – Exploring Identity, Growth and Self-discovery

3. Through My Own Eyes

Students are also required to submit a three-minute video of themselves reciting the poem.

The topics were selected in collaboration with secondary school teachers and students from the ECCB member countries.

The entries will be judged in two categories: ages 12 to 15 and 16 to 20, and will be assessed for: creativity and originality; quality and execution; adherence to the selected topic/clarity; use of medium and overall impression; and freedom of expression.

Cash prizes, tokens and trophies amounting to $26,000.00 will be awarded to the top three winners, their respective schools, and individuals who mentor the students in the creation of their pieces.

The entries for the 2026 ECCB Creative Youth Competition must be submitted via the CYC portal on the ECCB’s website, no later than 31 March.

More information about the ECCB Creative Youth Competition can be obtained from the Bank’s website, www.eccb-centralbank.org and Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/ECCB Connects/.

About the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank was established in October 1983. The Central Bank is the Monetary Authority for: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Like this: Like Loading...