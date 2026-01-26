Correction: Permanent Residency Regulations Amended by Statutory Order, Not for Parliamentary Debate

Correction: An earlier report stating that Montserrat’s Parliament would debate changes to the Immigration (Permanent Residence Permits) Regulations is incorrect.

The Immigration (Permanent Residence Permits) Regulations have already been amended through Statutory Rules and Orders (S.R.O.) No. 2 of 2026, made by the Governor acting on the advice of Cabinet under section 40 of the Immigration Act. As a result, no parliamentary debate is required.

The Immigration (Permanent Residence Permits) (Amendment) Regulations 2026 were made on January 15, 2026, and published by exhibition on January 22, 2026.

The amendment formally introduces Regulation 4A, establishing eligibility and conditions for the grant of permanent residence based on 15 years’ ordinary residence in Montserrat. It also amends Regulation 4 to update the qualifying date of entry and makes consequential changes to Regulation 6.

To qualify, an applicant must demonstrate continuous and lawful residence over the required period and meet a number of additional conditions. These include proof of gainful employment during the six months immediately preceding the application, and evidence of financial stability during that same period. Applicants must either maintain a savings account in Montserrat with an average monthly balance of at least EC$5,000, or own real property in Montserrat valued at no less than EC$50,000.

Provision is also made for certain dependants. The power to grant permanent residence under the new regulation extends to minor children who have been ordinarily resident in Montserrat and living with the applicant at the time of application, as well as dependants of persons granted economic residence under existing immigration regulations.

The amendments also require applicants to submit a medical certificate from a medical practitioner registered in Montserrat certifying that they are free from notifiable communicable diseases. In exceptional cases, and at the discretion of the Governor acting on Cabinet’s advice, a certificate from a practitioner not registered in Montserrat may be accepted.

The Government has not announced any further legislative action on the matter, as the changes have been lawfully effected through the S.R.O. process.

