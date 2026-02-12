Independent Health Inspection Assessment Happening at Glendon Hospital Next Week

An independent health services inspection assessment will take place at Glendon Hospital from February 16 to 20, 2026, as part of efforts by the Ministry of Health and Social Services to strengthen the island’s healthcare system.

The review will follow an assessment framework similar to that used by UK health regulators and will be led by Professor Ian Cumming, UK Ambassador for Healthcare to the Overseas Territories.

The Ministry said the inspection forms part of its commitment to building a robust health system that delivers good quality, cost-effective and evidence-based services. While Glendon Hospital has undergone previous assessments, this is the first time it will be reviewed using this specific framework.

Because it is the first inspection of its kind, the entire health service will not be examined. Instead, the focus will be on areas providing the most critical care. These include emergency services, including ambulance and Casualty, ward-based care, theatres, and the process for medical treatment overseas.

Inspectors will also review the quality of care provided by doctors across all service areas at the hospital.

The team will apply five guiding principles adopted by the Care Quality Commission. They will assess whether services are safe, effective, caring, responsive to people’s needs and well-led.

Public feedback is being invited as part of the process. The inspection team will be available to meet members of the public at a meeting at the Brades Arts and Education Centre on Wednesday, February 18 at 6 p.m., subject to confirmation of interest.

Persons wishing to attend are asked to contact the Ministry by noon on February 17 via telephone at 491-2880 or 491-4520, or by email at mehcsmail@gov.ms.

Members of the public may also submit feedback by email to Inspection Co-ordinator Professor Heidi Fuller at h.r.fuller@keele.ac.uk. The deadline for written submissions is February 20, 2026.

The Ministry noted that inspectors will not investigate individual episodes of care. Anyone with a specific concern about their treatment is advised to raise it directly with the healthcare professionals involved.

To guide submissions, the inspection will address five key questions: Is the service safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led. Feedback, both positive and negative, is welcomed to help inspectors identify trends and gain a clearer understanding of how services are experienced.

During the inspection period, inspectors may also engage voluntarily with service users on site.

Following the visit, an independent report will be prepared and made available to the public. The Ministry said the report will provide a balanced assessment of services, identify areas for improvement and contribute to future enhancements in healthcare delivery.

