ECCB Monetary Council to Convene for 112th Meeting in St Kitts and Nevis

The Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), Timothy N. J. Antoine, will present the Report on Monetary and Credit Conditions in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU), when the 112th Meeting of the ECCB Monetary Council convenes at the Sir Cecil

Jacob Auditorium, ECCB Headquarters, on 13 February.

During the meeting, the Council will also deliberate on The Big Push Initiative. The Big Push is a call for a decade of transformative actions that will double the GDP of the economies of the ECCU and elevate the quality of life of the people of ECCU.

The Council will also receive the reports from the Technical Core Committee on Insurance, Eastern Caribbean Asset Management Corporation and the Eastern Caribbean Partial Credit Guarantee Corporation.

Following the meeting, Council Chairman and Council Member for Antigua and Barbuda, the Honourable Gaston Browne, will present the Communiqué and address questions from the media during a press conference scheduled for 3:00 p.m.

The Monetary Council is the highest decision-making body of the ECCB, consisting of the eight Ministers for Finance from ECCB member countries. Chairmanship of the Council rotates alphabetically each year among the eight ECCB member countries: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

