All Children Resident on Montserrat Now Eligible for Free Healthcare

All children resident on Montserrat are now eligible for free healthcare at the Glendon Hospital.

This was announced today by the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) and will go into effect as of Wednesday, February 4, 2026.

The ministry said the “new fee structure is aimed at improving access to medical services and ensuring greater equity across the population.”

Under the Public Hospital (Amendment) Regulations, Statutory Rules and Orders (S.R.O.) 1 of 2026; the following will take effect:

Free Medical Care for All Resident Children

All resident children, regardless of nationality, will receive free medical care. Under the Public Health Act, a “child” is defined as a person from birth through school age, including those attending the Montserrat Community College.

Prior to this change, children of non-nationals although legally resident on island were required to pay for health services.

Revised Fee Structure for CARICOM, Dominican Republic Nationals and UK Residents

CARICOM nationals and citizens of the Dominican Republic who have been living in Montserrat for three or more years will now access all services within the Ministry of Health and Social Services at the same payment rates as Montserratians. Residents of the United Kingdom with a British National Health Service Medical Card in their name will now also access all services at the same payment rate as Montserratians.

Fee Structure for Other Persons Accessing Care

All others accessing care will pay two times the rate for services offered by the Ministry of Health and Social Services as stipulated by law. This includes CARICOM nationals and citizens of the Dominican Republic who have not been resident for at least three years.

Individuals must present proof of residency to the Medical Records Department before accessing non-emergency services in order to benefit from this amendment. This documentation must be obtained from the Immigration Department.

The ministry states that the new fee structure does not erase or forgive existing medical bills. All outstanding balances must still be settled. For assistance, contact Medical Records at Glendon Hospital at 491-2552.

Like this: Like Loading...