Premier Meade Incorrectly Introduced at CARICOM Opening Ceremony

The 50th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) opened on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 in Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis, under the theme “Beyond Words: Action Today for a Thriving, Sustainable CARICOM”.

The ceremony, held at the Marriott Resort in Frigate Bay, was presided over by Dr. Terrance M. Drew, Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis and current Chair of CARICOM. All of the current leaders from across the Region are gathered for the milestone meeting.

However, the opening was marred by an awkward moment when Montserrat’s Premier, Reuben T. Meade, was incorrectly addressed by the Master of Ceremonies.

During the formal recognition of Heads of Government, the MC called for the head of delegation for Montserrat”, apparently unaware that Premier Meade was present in person. After appearing on the stage in front of his peers, Premier Meade went to the MC directly to tell him his name before he was announced to the audience.

The incident quickly drew criticism from Montserratians watching the ceremony online, many of whom described the moment as embarrassing and disrespectful. Several noted that Montserrat is one of the founding members of CARICOM, having been part of the regional integration movement since 1974, and argued that such an oversight at a landmark 50th meeting should not have occurred.

For many observers, the issue was not merely a procedural slip but a symbolic one. As a full participant in CARICOM’s governance structures, Montserrat’s representation at the level of Head of Government carries political and historical weight.

The 50th Meeting is expected to address pressing regional issues including the CARICOM Single Market and Economy, climate change financing, food and nutrition security, regional security, transportation, reparations, and foreign and community relations.

In his remarks, newly elected Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Godwin Friday, acknowledged the frustrations that have long accompanied regional integration.

“It seems to me that any serious consideration of the subject of regional integration and CARICOM’s place in it begins with a familiar lament about the agonizingly slow pace of forward movement and the illusiveness of unity and collective action,” he said.

Dr Friday reflected on past tensions within the Community, noting that CARICOM has at times been mocked as being more “Carigone” than CARICOM. Yet, he emphasised that the integration movement endures because “we need it”.

“If the OECS and CARICOM were not around today, we would feel their absence and set about working to create them,” he stated, urging leaders to “quicken the pace” and move decisively from rhetoric to implementation.

CARICOM Secretary-General, Carla Barnett, also addressed the ceremony, describing 2025 as “one of the most challenging years in the history of our regional integration movement”.

She referenced extreme weather events, geopolitical tensions, and economic pressures that tested the Region, while highlighting collective responses to crises such as Hurricane Melissa. She also congratulated leaders who were elected or re-elected over the past year, including Dr Friday.

“To have all of our Member States represented at the level of Head of Government, despite the heavy demands at home, is testament to their commitment to this Region,” Dr Barnett said.

The meeting continues through Friday, February 27, with leaders and heads of delegation engaging in closed-door deliberations at the St Kitts Marriott. United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to join the event on Wednesday.

While the agenda focuses on strengthening regional cooperation and advancing sustainable development, for many Montserratians the opening ceremony has already underscored a separate concern. In a Community built on shared history and equal partnership, visibility and respect still matter.

