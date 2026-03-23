Minister Osborne to Speak at Afri-Caribbean Summit in Abuja

Montserrat’s Minister of Agriculture, Lands, Housing, Environment, Youth Affairs and Sports, John Osborne, will participate in the Aquarian Consult Afri-Caribbean Summit in Abuja, Nigeria, where he is scheduled to contribute to discussions on agriculture and food security.

The summit from March 23 to 28, brings together ministers and stakeholders from across Africa and the Caribbean to examine issues including food security, agricultural innovation and climate resilience.

Agriculture Minister Samal Duggins of St Kitts and Nevis is co-chairing the agriculture and food security track. He is joined by OECS ministers Roland Royer, Israel Bruce, Karl Dawson, Kyle Hodge and Lennox J Andrews. OECS Director General Dr. Didacus Jules is also attending.

At the summit, Minister Osborne is expected to engage with African and Caribbean counterparts on opportunities for cooperation and investment in agriculture and related sectors.

Like this: Like Loading...