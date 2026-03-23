Calabash Festival Set for July 18 to 26

The Montserrat Arts Council has announced the dates for the 2026 Montserrat Calabash Festival, with activities scheduled from July 18 to 26.

The annual festival, built around the themes of crafts, cuisine and culture, is expected to once again bring together local creatives, food vendors and community groups for a week of activities across the island.

While a full programme has not yet been released, the Calabash Festival traditionally features a mix of signature events and community experiences. These typically include a guided hike with Scriber, Neighbourly Day activities across villages, the Sir George Irish Lecture and a Grand Food Fair highlighting local dishes and culinary talent.

In recent years, the festival has concluded with the two-day Produced in Montserrat Expo (PRIME), where locally made products are showcased and offered for sale, providing a platform for small businesses and artisans.

The Montserrat Arts Council has encouraged the public to save the dates and follow official festival channels for updates as planning continues.

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