Montserrat Flag Raised at UK Parliament for St Patrick’s Day

Montserrat’s flag was raised at the UK Houses of Parliament on March 17 during a special ceremony marking St Patrick’s Day and the island’s historic 1768 Slave Uprising.

The event, held in New Palace Yard at the Palace of Westminster, was hosted by Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle and organised by the Montserrat Government UK Office, led by Ms Kei-Retta Farrell.

It brought together members of the Montserratian diaspora, UK parliamentarians, community organisations, and friends of Montserrat to commemorate the island’s history, culture, and enduring ties with Britain.

Montserrat is the only country outside of Ireland where St Patrick’s Day is observed as a national holiday. The day reflects both the island’s Irish heritage and the 1768 planned slave uprising, when enslaved Africans organised resistance against plantation owners. The uprising remains a defining moment in Montserrat’s history and is observed annually as a symbol of resistance, remembrance, and identity.

The ceremony opened with a processional walk-out by Montserrat Masquerades International, a cultural group formed from the Manchester Montserrat Action Group and dedicated to preserving traditional masquerade heritage. An opening prayer was delivered by Rev Rupert Weekes.

The Montserrat flag was then raised as the territorial song, Motherland, written by the late Sir Howard Fergus and Dr George Irish, was led by Lee Kelly. A poetry reading by Montserratian poet Myrle Roach, also known as Alliouagana Pearl, added a reflective dimension to the proceedings, followed by a cultural performance from the masquerade group.

Speaking at the event, Sir Lindsay said: “On this Montserrat National Day, we honour the rich heritage, resilience, and enduring spirit of the people of Montserrat, both at home and here in the UK. You are an important part of the British family. May this day be a celebration of unity, pride, and the vibrant culture that makes Montserrat truly remarkable.”

Ms Farrell described the ceremony as a meaningful moment for the diaspora and the island. “St Patrick’s Day in Montserrat tells a powerful story of resilience, identity and connection. Holding this ceremony in the heart of the UK Parliament is a meaningful opportunity to honour our history and celebrate the vibrant Montserratian community here in the United Kingdom.”

A wide cross-section of diaspora organisations and community groups were represented, including the Montserrat Overseas Peoples Progressive Alliance (MOPPA), Montserrat Festival UK, the Kinsale Primary School Project, the Alliouagana Singers, and the Manchester Montserrat Action Group.

Dignitaries in attendance included former Governors Frank Savage and Sarah Tucker, former Chief Minister Austin Bramble, former Head of the Montserrat Government UK Office Janice Panton, and representatives from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. Local government officials from across the UK were also present, including the Mayor of Enfield and deputy mayors from Hackney and Wellingborough.

Following the ceremony, guests gathered in the Overseas Territories Room at the House of Commons for refreshments and informal engagement, reinforcing connections between the Montserratian diaspora, UK institutions, and partners.

The event highlights the ongoing work of the Montserrat Government UK Office to strengthen relationships between Montserrat, its diaspora in the United Kingdom, and key stakeholders across Parliament and civil society.

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