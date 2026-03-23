ECHMB Launches 30th Anniversary Celebrations Across Eastern Caribbean

The Eastern Caribbean Home Mortgage Bank (ECHMB Capital) has officially launched its 30th anniversary celebrations, marking a major milestone in the institution’s role in regional housing finance and capital market development.

The Bank, which will celebrate its anniversary on April 22, 2026, has branded the milestone as its “Year of the Pearl” under the theme, “A Proven History, A Promising Tomorrow”. Activities will run from March 2026 through February 2027.

Established in April 1996 through a treaty agreement among eight Eastern Caribbean governments, including Montserrat, ECHMB Capital was created to strengthen the secondary mortgage market across the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU). Today, it plays a central role in providing liquidity to financial institutions, supporting home ownership, and advancing regional capital markets.

The anniversary celebrations officially began with a Media Launch and Mixer held on March 20 at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort, bringing together media, stakeholders, and members of the Bank’s team.

Chief Executive Officer Randy Lewis used the occasion to reflect on the Bank’s origins and growth over the past three decades, while outlining its continued commitment to regional development. He also announced two major initiatives to mark the anniversary year.

“The Grant 30” initiative will see 30 new investors from across the ECCU each receiving $1,000 to invest in the Bank’s products, aimed at expanding participation in regional investment opportunities.

The Bank also unveiled the Hon. Sir K. Dwight Venner Scholarship, which will provide financial support to an ECCU student throughout their degree at the University of the West Indies.

Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank and Chairman of ECHMB Capital, Timothy Antoine, highlighted the institution’s growth since its establishment, noting that its portfolio has expanded from $9 million in 1996 to approximately $500 million today.

He pointed to the Bank’s continued alignment with the vision of its founding members, including the late Sir K. Dwight Venner, in driving home ownership and strengthening financial systems across the region.

As part of the anniversary programme, Chairman of the 30th Anniversary Committee Jarelle Amade outlined a series of events and initiatives designed to engage stakeholders across the ECCU.

These include a church service on April 19 to reflect on the Bank’s impact, an App Design Competition for secondary school students aimed at encouraging innovation in digital trading, and a Home Ownership Series of educational videos set to begin in July 2026. The video series will feature contributions from financial institutions, contractors, and engineers, guiding the public through the process of home construction.

The celebrations will also feature a gala event in October, bringing together regional stakeholders, and will conclude with an anniversary lecture in February 2027 involving industry experts and policymakers.

ECHMB Capital remains the leading issuer of corporate notes, bonds, and investment products in the Eastern Caribbean Securities Market. Its mandate includes developing the secondary mortgage market, mobilising savings for housing investment, improving mortgage systems, and promoting the growth of regional financial markets.

The Bank said the anniversary celebrations are intended not only to reflect on its achievements, but to reinforce its mission of expanding financial opportunities, supporting home ownership, and driving sustainable economic growth across the Eastern Caribbean.

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