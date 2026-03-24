Montserrat Strengthens Links with Northern Ireland During St Patrick’s Week Visit

The Government of Montserrat, through its UK Office, has strengthened relationships with political, civic and academic stakeholders in Northern Ireland during a series of engagements held in Belfast on 18–19 March, as part of St. Patrick’s Day commemorations.

The visit, facilitated by Friends of the British Overseas Territories, provided an opportunity to highlight Montserrat’s unique historic and cultural connection to Ireland, as well as to promote the island’s development priorities and explore opportunities for collaboration. The Montserrat Government UK Office extends its sincere thanks to the Friends of the British Overseas Territories for their support in

facilitating the visit and programme of engagements.

During the visit, Montserrat’s Representative to the United Kingdom, Kei-Retta Farrell, engaged with members of the Northern Ireland Assembly at Parliament Buildings, including a meeting with Dr Steve Aiken OBE MLA, Deputy Speaker, and members of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Northern Ireland Branch.

Discussions focused on governance, parliamentary cooperation and shared challenges facing smaller jurisdictions.

Discussions with Dr Aiken also highlighted Montserrat’s cultural and scientific contributions on the global stage, including the legacy of Air Studios Montserrat, which attracted internationally renowned artists, and the strategic importance of the Montserrat Volcano Observatory as a centre for world leading research supporting disaster preparedness and long term resilience.

Ms Farrell also met with representatives from the Northern Ireland Assembly and Belfast City Council, reflecting the importance of engaging with political and civic stakeholders across Northern Ireland.

A meeting with The Right Honourable the Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tracy Kelly, formed a key part of the programme, with discussions centred on cultural exchange, tourism and opportunities to strengthen links between Belfast and Montserrat, alongside the city’s evolution as a hub for foreign direct investment and innovation.

As part of the programme, Ms Farrell delivered a St Patrick’s Day lecture at the esteemed Queen’s University Belfast, a member of the Russell Group of leading UK research universities, renowned for its excellence in research, particularly in areas such as earth sciences, engineering and public policy. The lecture reflected on the historical and cultural connections between Montserrat and Ireland, including the island’s unique observance of St Patrick’s Day, which commemorates the 1768 slave uprising on Montserrat and reflects Montserrat’s connection to the island of Ireland.

Speaking following the visit, Ms Farrell said: “Montserrat’s connection with Island of Ireland is a powerful reminder of how history

links communities across the Atlantic. This visit has been an important opportunity to deepen those connections, while also building new relationships that support Montserrat’s future development.”

“Montserrat is focused on building a resilient and sustainable economy, from renewable energy to cultural tourism and scientific research. Partnerships across the UK, including in Northern Ireland, are an important part of that journey.”

Montserrat continues to strengthen its engagement across the United Kingdom, building partnerships that support economic development, cultural exchange and long term sustainability.

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