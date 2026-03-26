Government of Montserrat Launches Digital Scholarship Portal as 2026/27 Applications Open

The Government of Montserrat will introduce a new online scholarship application portal as it opens applications for the 2026/27 academic year on Monday, March 30, 2026.

The platform, available at odg.gov.ms/scholarships, is being launched by the Office of the Deputy Governor through the Human Resource Management Unit and will serve as the single entry point for all applications. From the opening date, all applicants, including Government of Montserrat employees, will be required to submit their applications through the digital system.

The new portal is designed to improve accessibility and streamline the application process, replacing previous manual submission methods. It also provides access to programme details, eligibility requirements and the full national priority list guiding awards.

Applications will be open until May 31, 2026.

The rollout follows Cabinet approval of a revised scholarship framework in September 2025, introducing a tiered structure for financial support aligned with national development priorities.

Under the updated system, full scholarships will continue to cover major expenses including tuition, travel, accommodation, meals and learning materials for long-term study.

Partial scholarships up to $39,000 will provide targeted assistance, supporting costs such as tuition, accommodation, meals, transportation or learning materials, with a focus on shared responsibility.

Bursaries up to $15,000 will be offered as one-off grants to support limited educational needs, including short courses, a semester or year of tuition, or learning materials.

Applicants must be citizens or permanent residents of Montserrat and must be enrolled in, or have received acceptance to, an accredited academic programme. Recipients of full and partial scholarships will be required to enter into bonding agreements with the Government.

Deputy Governor Lindorna Sweeney said the portal represents a broader shift toward modernising public services.

“This scholarship application portal is one of many ways we are working to digitize our services, improve efficiency, and make it easier for the public to access the opportunities available to them,” she said. “This is part of a broader transformation in how we serve the public, ensuring that our systems are more responsive, accessible and aligned with the needs of our people.”

Governor Harriet Cross said simplifying access to funding would strengthen fairness and transparency.

“Simplifying the application process will help more people pursue training aligned with Montserrat’s development priorities which is critical for economic growth,” she said.

The scholarship and financial assistance programme is a key mechanism for building national capacity, supporting training in areas critical to the island’s development, strengthening succession planning in the public service and retaining local talent.

Awards are guided by the National Training Priority List. For the 2026/27 academic year, Cabinet approved 50 priority areas for long-term study and 29 areas for professional qualifications.

Further information, including eligibility criteria and application guidance, is available on the portal at https://odg.gov.ms/scholarships.

Full Priority List 2026/2027

Long-Term Courses of Study

B.Sc. in Biomedical Equipment Technology B.Sc. Nursing (Mental Health) Diploma in Veterinary Laboratory Technology (DVLT) B.Sc./BA in Special Education Needs (SEN) A.Sc./B.Sc. in Early Childhood Education B.Sc. Mathematics and Physics MD (Doctor of Medicine) in Pediatrics B.Sc. in Information Technology/Cyber Security/Systems Network/Software Engineering/Artificial Intelligence B.Sc. in Oncology Nursing Diploma in Court Reporting B.Sc. in Diagnostic Imaging and Radiography Diploma in Sports Coaching and Fitness B.Sc. in Occupational Therapy B.Sc. General Agriculture, Crop Science & Technology BScN General Nursing Diploma/B.Sc. in Building and Construction/Construction Engineering Diploma in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Diploma in Vehicle Systems Overhaul, Repairs and Maintenance B.Sc. in Education – Major in Electricity/Electronics B.Ed. – Major in Biology B.Sc. Industrial Art (CVQ Qualifications) B.Sc. in Labour Administration/Management/Law B.Sc. in Nursing in Dental Hygiene & Dental Therapy B.Sc. in Social Work B.Sc. in Health Informatics and Information Management B.Ed. in Educational Leadership and Management BSc in Fisheries Biology and Marine Management A.Sc./Diploma in Paralegal Studies B.Sc. in Forestry Post Graduate in Education BA in Primary Education A.Sc./B.Sc. in Education – Major in Industrial Arts (CVQ Qualifications) BSc in Nephrology Nursing B.Sc. Quantity Surveying B.Sc. Renewable Energy Engineering B.Sc. in Records Management Diploma in Youth Development Work Diploma in Facilities Management LLB. of Laws B.Sc. in Housing – Major in Slum/Urban Planning A.Sc. in Fisheries Biology PG. Dip in Sustainable Agriculture & Food Security PG. Dip in Agricultural Marketing B.Sc. in Environmental Health/Engineering Enrolled Nursing Assistant (ENA) Programme Diploma in Computer Networking Diploma in Facilities Management Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology BSc. Social Statistics MSc. in Economics/Finance or Accounting

Professional Qualification Courses of Study

Certified Registered Central Sterile Supply Technician Certification Certificate/License in Radiology Professional Certificate in Disaster Risk Management CPD Accredited Sports Management Certificate Professional Accredited Certificate RICS, Americas Certified Financial Crime Specialist Veterinary Technician (Livestock) – Apprenticeship Level 5 Programme CIPD Level 7 Advanced Diploma in Strategic People Management Grant Writing/Business Case & Financing/Project Execution Plan & Case Study Certification Professional Certificate in Plant Tissue Culture & Engineering Certificate in Food Technology for Technicians Professional Certificate in Administration, Management and Leadership The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Level 7 Diploma in Accounting and Finance Scottish Credit Qualifications Framework (SCQF) Level 11 Certificate in Diabetes Education and Endocrinology Certificate Course in Occupational Health and Safety Short Course (13 modules) in Wound Care Certificate Course in Ophthalmic Nursing Certificate in Sonography Certificate Course in Project Management Green Accreditation Technical Vocational Diploma in Housekeeping and Cookery Technical Vocational Diploma in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Technologies Certificate in Theatre and Perioperative Nursing Certificate in Public Sector Management Certification in Procurement Certification in GIS and Land Technology CIPD Level 5 Associates Diploma in Learning and Development Certificate in Change Management Certificate Course – Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist

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