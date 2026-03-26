Government of Montserrat Launches Digital Scholarship Portal as 2026/27 Applications Open

The Government of Montserrat will introduce a new online scholarship application portal as it opens applications for the 2026/27 academic year on Monday, March 30, 2026.

The platform, available at odg.gov.ms/scholarships, is being launched by the Office of the Deputy Governor through the Human Resource Management Unit and will serve as the single entry point for all applications. From the opening date, all applicants, including Government of Montserrat employees, will be required to submit their applications through the digital system.

The new portal is designed to improve accessibility and streamline the application process, replacing previous manual submission methods. It also provides access to programme details, eligibility requirements and the full national priority list guiding awards.

Applications will be open until May 31, 2026.

The rollout follows Cabinet approval of a revised scholarship framework in September 2025, introducing a tiered structure for financial support aligned with national development priorities.

Under the updated system, full scholarships will continue to cover major expenses including tuition, travel, accommodation, meals and learning materials for long-term study.

Partial scholarships up to $39,000 will provide targeted assistance, supporting costs such as tuition, accommodation, meals, transportation or learning materials, with a focus on shared responsibility.

Bursaries up to $15,000 will be offered as one-off grants to support limited educational needs, including short courses, a semester or year of tuition, or learning materials.

Applicants must be citizens or permanent residents of Montserrat and must be enrolled in, or have received acceptance to, an accredited academic programme. Recipients of full and partial scholarships will be required to enter into bonding agreements with the Government.

Deputy Governor Lindorna Sweeney said the portal represents a broader shift toward modernising public services.

“This scholarship application portal is one of many ways we are working to digitize our services, improve efficiency, and make it easier for the public to access the opportunities available to them,” she said. “This is part of a broader transformation in how we serve the public, ensuring that our systems are more responsive, accessible and aligned with the needs of our people.”

Governor Harriet Cross said simplifying access to funding would strengthen fairness and transparency.

“Simplifying the application process will help more people pursue training aligned with Montserrat’s development priorities which is critical for economic growth,” she said.

The scholarship and financial assistance programme is a key mechanism for building national capacity, supporting training in areas critical to the island’s development, strengthening succession planning in the public service and retaining local talent.

Awards are guided by the National Training Priority List. For the 2026/27 academic year, Cabinet approved 50 priority areas for long-term study and 29 areas for professional qualifications.

Further information, including eligibility criteria and application guidance, is available on the portal at https://odg.gov.ms/scholarships.

Full Priority List 2026/2027

Long-Term Courses of Study

  1. B.Sc. in Biomedical Equipment Technology
  2. B.Sc. Nursing (Mental Health)
  3. Diploma in Veterinary Laboratory Technology (DVLT)
  4. B.Sc./BA in Special Education Needs (SEN)
  5. A.Sc./B.Sc. in Early Childhood Education
  6. B.Sc. Mathematics and Physics
  7. MD (Doctor of Medicine) in Pediatrics
  8. B.Sc. in Information Technology/Cyber Security/Systems Network/Software Engineering/Artificial Intelligence
  9. B.Sc. in Oncology Nursing
  10. Diploma in Court Reporting
  11. B.Sc. in Diagnostic Imaging and Radiography
  12. Diploma in Sports Coaching and Fitness
  13. B.Sc. in Occupational Therapy
  14. B.Sc. General Agriculture, Crop Science & Technology
  15. BScN General Nursing
  16. Diploma/B.Sc. in Building and Construction/Construction Engineering
  17. Diploma in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning
  18. Diploma in Vehicle Systems Overhaul, Repairs and Maintenance
  19. B.Sc. in Education – Major in Electricity/Electronics
  20. B.Ed. – Major in Biology
  21. B.Sc. Industrial Art (CVQ Qualifications)
  22. B.Sc. in Labour Administration/Management/Law
  23. B.Sc. in Nursing in Dental Hygiene & Dental Therapy
  24. B.Sc. in Social Work
  25. B.Sc. in Health Informatics and Information Management
  26. B.Ed. in Educational Leadership and Management
  27. BSc in Fisheries Biology and Marine Management
  28. A.Sc./Diploma in Paralegal Studies
  29. B.Sc. in Forestry
  30. Post Graduate in Education
  31. BA in Primary Education
  32. A.Sc./B.Sc. in Education – Major in Industrial Arts (CVQ Qualifications)
  33. BSc in Nephrology Nursing
  34. B.Sc. Quantity Surveying
  35. B.Sc. Renewable Energy Engineering
  36. B.Sc. in Records Management
  37. Diploma in Youth Development Work
  38. Diploma in Facilities Management
  39. LLB. of Laws
  40. B.Sc. in Housing – Major in Slum/Urban Planning
  41. A.Sc. in Fisheries Biology
  42. PG. Dip in Sustainable Agriculture & Food Security
  43. PG. Dip in Agricultural Marketing
  44. B.Sc. in Environmental Health/Engineering
  45. Enrolled Nursing Assistant (ENA) Programme
  46. Diploma in Computer Networking
  47. Diploma in Facilities Management
  48. Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology
  49. BSc. Social Statistics
  50. MSc. in Economics/Finance or Accounting

Professional Qualification Courses of Study

  1. Certified Registered Central Sterile Supply Technician Certification
  2. Certificate/License in Radiology
  3. Professional Certificate in Disaster Risk Management
  4. CPD Accredited Sports Management Certificate
  5. Professional Accredited Certificate RICS, Americas
  6. Certified Financial Crime Specialist
  7. Veterinary Technician (Livestock) – Apprenticeship Level 5 Programme
  8. CIPD Level 7 Advanced Diploma in Strategic People Management
  9. Grant Writing/Business Case & Financing/Project Execution Plan & Case Study Certification
  10. Professional Certificate in Plant Tissue Culture & Engineering
  11. Certificate in Food Technology for Technicians
  12. Professional Certificate in Administration, Management and Leadership
  13. The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA)
  14. Level 7 Diploma in Accounting and Finance Scottish Credit Qualifications Framework (SCQF) Level 11
  15. Certificate in Diabetes Education and Endocrinology
  16. Certificate Course in Occupational Health and Safety
  17. Short Course (13 modules) in Wound Care
  18. Certificate Course in Ophthalmic Nursing
  19. Certificate in Sonography
  20. Certificate Course in Project Management Green Accreditation
  21. Technical Vocational Diploma in Housekeeping and Cookery
  22. Technical Vocational Diploma in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Technologies
  23. Certificate in Theatre and Perioperative Nursing
  24. Certificate in Public Sector Management
  25. Certification in Procurement
  26. Certification in GIS and Land Technology
  27. CIPD Level 5 Associates Diploma in Learning and Development
  28. Certificate in Change Management
  29. Certificate Course – Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist

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