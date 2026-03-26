Jhordan Ryan’s Standout Season Earns Government Praise

The Government of Montserrat has recognised former national basketball player Jhordan Ryan following an impressive 2025–2026 collegiate season with Angelo State University.

Ryan, who plays for the Rams, delivered a strong defensive campaign, leading his team in total rebounds with 209 and blocked shots with 42. Averaging 6.7 rebounds per game, he established himself as a consistent presence on the boards and a key rim protector throughout the season.

His performances earned him All-Lone Star Conference Third Team honours, marking a significant milestone in his collegiate career. Ryan’s impact grew steadily during the second half of the season, where he started the final 14 games and recorded eight double-doubles. During that stretch, he averaged 12.7 points and 10.4 rebounds per game, alongside 2.1 blocks, while logging heavy minutes on the court.

Among his standout performances were an 18-point, 19-rebound showing against UT Dallas and a 24-point, 12-rebound display in the Rams’ home finale against Midwestern. He finished the season averaging 7.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, shooting an efficient 66.9 percent from the field.

Before transferring to Angelo State, Ryan competed at Iowa Lakes Community College, where he earned NJCAA Second Team All-American honours. He averaged 14 points and 11.2 rebounds per game, finishing second in the United States in rebounding and sixth in blocked shots. He also featured in the 2025 NJCAA Men’s Basketball All-Star Game, where he scored nine points and made all his field goal attempts.

The Government noted that Ryan’s achievements reflect both his personal discipline and the broader development of basketball on the island. Over the past decade, the Montserrat Amateur Basketball Association has focused on rebuilding the sport, supported by the establishment of a modern basketball facility in Little Bay. This has strengthened youth development pathways and created opportunities for athletes to compete at higher levels.

Officials say Ryan’s success signals growing potential for Montserrat basketball internationally, providing a clear example to young athletes that structured training and commitment can lead to opportunities abroad.

Ryan, the son of Rebecca Ryan and Ivan Piper, is currently majoring in Kinesiology. His progress continues to position him as one of Montserrat’s most promising sporting ambassadors, as the island looks to expand its presence in regional and international basketball.

Sourc: https://angelosports.com/news/2026/3/4/mens-basketball-jhordan-ryan-jordan-crawford-earn-all-lsc-accolades.aspx

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