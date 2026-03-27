PRIME Expands to Three Days with New Montserrat Business Awards

The Produced in Montserrat Expo (PRIME) will return in 2026 with a significantly expanded format and the introduction of the island’s first-ever Montserrat Business Awards, marking a major evolution for one of the country’s flagship business events.

Set for July 24 to 26 as part of the Montserrat Calabash Festival, PRIME will move beyond its traditional structure to a three-day experience designed to deepen engagement, increase commercial opportunities, and formally recognise excellence within the local business community.

According to a release from the Montserrat Tourism Authority, the event will open on Friday evening with an “After-Work Lyme,” creating a relaxed environment for early networking, entertainment, and initial interaction between vendors and patrons. Organisers say this addition is intended to ease participants into the weekend while encouraging stronger connections across the business ecosystem.

Saturday will host the main expo, where local entrepreneurs and companies will showcase products and services through interactive displays aimed at driving sales, visibility, and partnerships. PRIME has, over the years, positioned itself as Montserrat’s leading platform for business exposure, and this expanded format is expected to strengthen that role.

The most notable addition comes on Sunday evening with the launch of the Montserrat Business Awards, a black-tie gala that introduces a formal system of recognition for business performance and innovation on the island.

The awards will feature 12 categories, including Business of the Year, Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year, Innovation and Product Development, Customer Service Excellence, and the Spirit of Montserrat Award. Organisers have framed the initiative as both a celebration of achievement and a strategic tool to encourage higher standards across sectors.

Public participation will play a central role in the process. Nominations open on April 1, with individuals invited to put forward businesses and entrepreneurs they believe are making a meaningful impact. The move is expected to increase visibility for smaller operators while strengthening national engagement with the private sector.

In parallel with the awards, PRIME 2026 will introduce a Regional Buyer Programme targeting partners from Antigua and Barbuda and Sint Maarten. The initiative will facilitate structured matchmaking between local producers and regional distributors, retailers, and hospitality buyers, with a focus on expanding export opportunities and building long-term trade relationships.

The Youth Innovation Competition will also return following its debut in 2025, this time with enhanced mentorship, clearer categories, and a formal prize structure that includes seed funding and exhibition opportunities at the following year’s expo. Participants aged 15 to 30 will again have the opportunity to develop and present market-ready ideas, with standout entrants also eligible for recognition at the awards gala.

Organisers say the combined additions of the extended format, awards programme, and regional buyer engagement reflect a deliberate shift toward positioning PRIME not just as an exhibition, but as a platform for business growth, recognition, and regional integration.

Corporate partners and sponsors are being invited to support the initiative, including through sponsorship of individual award categories, which will offer branding opportunities while contributing to the development of Montserrat’s entrepreneurial sector.

With six years of growth behind it, PRIME 2026 is being positioned as its most ambitious staging yet, aligning celebration with commercial intent and setting a new benchmark for how local enterprise is showcased and supported.

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