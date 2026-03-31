Apply for a Chevening Overseas Territories in the Atlantic and Caribbean British Library Fellowship

The Governor’s Office has announced the opening of applications for the Chevening Overseas Territories in the Atlantic and Caribbean British Library Fellowship.

This fully funded, year-long professional fellowship is co-funded by the British Library and the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

The fellowship is open to mid-career professionals from Anguilla, Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, the Falkland Islands, Montserrat, St Helena, and the Turks and Caicos Islands. Applicants must have a strong understanding of at least one Caribbean or Atlantic Overseas Territory and the ability to connect the British Library’s collections with audiences in the region.

About the Fellowship

The successful candidate will be based at the Eccles Institute for the Americas and Oceania at the British Library. They will work collaboratively with colleagues across several departments, including Contemporary British Collections and International, gaining insight into the Library’s role as a world-leading cultural and research institution.

This unique opportunity is intended for one exceptional professional who demonstrates vision, curiosity, and a commitment to advancing the understanding of the Caribbean and Atlantic Overseas Territories.

Programme Duration

The fellowship will run for 12 months.

• Start: January 2027

• End: December 2027 or January 2028

Fellowship Responsibilities

During the 12-month placement, the selected Fellow will:

• Create one collection guide, either an overview of all British Overseas Territories or an in-depth study of one Territory

• Publish two blogs under the British Library’s platform

• Deliver two presentations:

A Researcher Packed Lunch session for British Library staff

A Summer Scholars presentation for a general audience

• Produce one report on the current cultural and educational landscape of the British Overseas Territories

What Fellows Will Gain

The fellowship provides an opportunity to contribute meaningful research and public engagement on behalf of the Overseas Territories. The selected candidate will gain:

• First-hand access to rare primary sources that may reshape historical and cultural understanding

• The opportunity to publish research and insights through the British Library

• Increased professional visibility in international academic and cultural spaces

How to Apply

Applications are open now. Interested candidates can access full details and submit an application at: www.chevening.org/fellowship/chevening-overseas-territories-in-the-atlantic-and-caribbean-british-library-fellowship

The deadline for submissions is Friday, 15 May.

For further information, please contact the Governor’s Office at 1 (664) 491-2688 or montserratgo@fcdo.gov.uk, OR visit the Chevening website.

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