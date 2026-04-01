Nominations open for Montserrat Business Awards 2026

Nominations are now open for the Montserrat Business Awards 2026, which will be held as part of the Produced in Montserrat Expo (PRIME) on Sunday, July 26, 2026.

The Montserrat Tourism Authority is inviting members of the public to nominate businesses and entrepreneurs who are making an impact across the island.

Nominations can be submitted online, and individuals may nominate in multiple categories. However, only one submission per person is allowed, and all nominations must be included in a single form. The deadline for submissions is Friday, May 1, 2026.

The awards will recognise achievement across a range of areas within the business community.

Categories include:

Business of the Year, recognising outstanding overall performance and economic contribution

Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year, for businesses launched or significantly grown within the last three years

Export Excellence Award, for businesses that have expanded into regional or international markets

Innovation and Product Development Award, recognising new products, services or processes

Community Impact Award, for positive contributions through employment, social or environmental action

Youth Entrepreneur of the Year, for entrepreneurs under 35

Best Brand and Market Presentation Award, recognising excellence in branding, packaging and marketing

Customer Service Excellence Award, for consistent service quality and customer experience

Green Business Award, recognising environmentally sustainable practices

Spirit of Montserrat Award, for businesses reflecting national pride, resilience and cultural identity

Made in Montserrat Award, recognising locally produced goods

PRIME Exhibitor of the Year, for best booth, engagement and product quality at PRIME 2025

The awards are being held under the theme “Celebrating Entrepreneurship. Building Resilience.”

Vote here.

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