FIFA Committee Begins Oversight of Montserrat Football

A FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee has completed its first official visit to Montserrat as it moves to take temporary control of the island’s football administration and chart a path toward reform.

The committee was installed on January 31, 2026, by the Bureau of the FIFA Council to address what has been described as an “exceptional situation” within the Montserrat Football Association Inc. (MFA). It will act as the organisation’s executive body until January 31, 2027, a release from the organisation stated.

Its mandate is clear and time-bound. Stabilise operations, restore governance and oversee the election of a new executive.

The four-member committee is chaired by John Krishnadath and includes Oliver Smith, KC, Hervé Blanchard and Ytannia Wiggins. Together, they bring experience across financial management, governance, law and sport administration, the release noted.

During their initial visit, the delegation met with a cross-section of stakeholders, including the Government of Montserrat, the MFA Secretariat and members of the wider football ecosystem. Officials from FIFA and Concacaf were also present reflecting the collaborative effort to support the advancement and restructuring of football and management in Montserrat.

At the centre of the visit was an assessment of the association’s financial position, governance framework and the overall state of football on the island. This diagnostic phase will shape what comes next.

One immediate step has already been taken. Thandie Williams has been appointed Acting General Secretary, a move aimed at strengthening day-to-day administration while broader reforms are developed. She will continue to manage the organisations finances, which was her substantive role prior to the reorganisation.

The committee says its focus is on restoring confidence in the sport locally, tightening financial and governance systems, and regularising club operations. The longer-term goal is to build a football structure that is stable, credible and capable of growth.

The committee’s work is expected to continue over the coming months, with further updates expected as the restructuring process unfolds.

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