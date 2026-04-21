Government to Merge ZJB and GIU into Single Broadcasting Unit

The Government of Montserrat has announced plans to merge Radio Montserrat (ZJB) and the Government Information Unit (GIU) into a single entity as part of its public sector reform agenda.

Premier and Minister of Finance Reuben T. Meade made the disclosure during his 2026/27 Budget presentation on April 20, outlining the creation of a new consolidated body to be known as the Broadcasting Unit, ZJB – The Spirit of Montserrat.

The move will bring together the island’s primary government communication and broadcasting functions under one structure, with the aim of improving coordination and efficiency.

“For many years, these two entities have operated separately though they share a single media space and even more importantly, human and financial resources,” the Premier said.

Reorganisation and Legislative Changes

According to the budget statement, the immediate focus for the new financial year will be on operationalising the merged unit, alongside strengthening the legislative framework governing its operations.

The Government indicated that the restructuring is intended to modernise the state media environment and align it with evolving standards in broadcasting and communications.

“Montserrat will not be viewed as trailing behind but rather would be evolving to meet the changing media landscape,” Meade stated.

Capacity Building and Professional Development

The Premier said the transition will also include efforts to strengthen technical capacity and professional standards within the combined organisation.

This will involve a mix of overseas attachments, in-service training, and mentoring for staff, aimed at improving competence and expanding the range of services offered.

The staff of both organisations were recognised for their work, with the Premier noting that they have “provided yeoman service to the island and its diaspora” through information dissemination and public engagement.

Long-Term Direction

The merger forms part of a broader push toward public service transformation, including improved communication, digital integration, and more efficient use of government resources.

ZJB is also expected to mark its 75th anniversary this year, as the Government moves to reposition the broadcaster within a more integrated communications structure.

Further details on the structure and operations of the new Broadcasting Unit are expected as implementation progresses during the fiscal year.

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