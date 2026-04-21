Fibroids Can Be Healed Naturally, Says Author Colette Guthrie

Fibroids affect a significant number of Caribbean women, yet the conversation around them often stops at diagnosis and surgery. In the latest episode of the Flourish Podcast, co-hosted by Nerissa Golden, Colette Guthrie is pushing that conversation further.

Her message is clear. Fibroids are not random, and women have more options than they are often told.

Drawing from her own experience, Guthrie explains how a sudden health scare led her to question the standard approach and begin researching the root causes behind fibroids. That journey became the foundation of her book Freedom From Fibroids, which explores how diet, lifestyle, stress, and environmental factors can influence hormonal balance and overall reproductive health.

At the centre of her approach is one idea. Healing is not a single action. It is an environment.

Guthrie points to common contributors such as excess estrogen, poor detoxification, processed foods, and chronic stress. She argues that while medical intervention has its place, women should also understand how their daily choices. what they eat, how they live, and what they are exposed to, can either support or disrupt the body’s natural balance.

The conversation moves beyond theory into practical action. Simple shifts such as increasing whole foods, reducing processed sugars and starches, supporting liver function, managing stress, and even reviewing everyday products can begin to change that internal environment.

She is not promising quick fixes. She is calling for awareness and consistency.

The episode also highlights a deeper issue. Too many women are not given full information about their options. As a result, they are not equipped to advocate for themselves or make informed decisions about their care.

Guthrie challenges that. Her work encourages women to ask questions, do their own research, and take a more active role in their health journey.

This is not about rejecting medical advice. It is about expanding the conversation.

If fibroids are part of your reality, or even a concern, this episode offers a grounded and practical starting point.

Contact Colette Guthrie

Website: https://thehealthierpath.com/

Social media:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thoughtstothewise/

LinkedIn: https://jm.linkedin.com/in/colette-guthrie-adit-03558062

Buy Freedom from Fibroids: A Guide to Empowering Caribbean Women to Heal Naturally Through Diet & Lifestyle Changes on Amazon https://amzn.to/47zM4pe

Listen to the full conversation now on Spotify or watch on YouTube.

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