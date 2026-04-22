BUILTE Minister Calls for Unity, Delivery and Fair Wages in Budget Debate

Deputy Premier and Minister of Buildings, Utilities, Infrastructure, Labour, Transportation and Energy (BUILTE) Veronica Dorsette-Hector has outlined an agenda focused on infrastructure delivery, workforce reform and national unity, during Tuesday’s debate on the 2026/27 Budget Estimates in the Legislative Assembly.

Making her contribution following the budget presentation by Premier Reuben T. Meade, Dorsette-Hector framed her remarks around a call for collective responsibility in advancing Montserrat’s development.

“We must unite and stand and build this Montserrat, a five-star premium destination,” she said, urging residents at home and in the diaspora to contribute their skills, time and resources.

Focus on Delivery and Systems

BUILTE has been allocated $65.48 million in the new fiscal year, an increase from $53.0 million.

The minister described her portfolio as central to national development, noting that the BUILTE Ministry “touches every life” through infrastructure, utilities and transport systems.

She said the focus for the past year has been on strengthening resilience, sustainability and inclusive development, while shifting from reactive repairs to more structured planning and maintenance.

“Building is not simply about construction. Building is about stewardship… systems… institutional strength… and people,” she told the House.

The Ministry is advancing seven strategic priorities, including infrastructure maintenance, utilities modernisation, transport systems, workforce development and community wellbeing.

Port, Access and Infrastructure

On major projects, the minister confirmed that the port development project remains a critical national investment, but noted that it has faced challenges over the past year. On April 11, 2026, the Government announced that they have cancelled the contract with Meridian Construction to develop the port.

She said the project required “high-level oversight” and that the Government has taken steps to safeguard its position, adding that updates will be provided when appropriate.

Access and connectivity also featured prominently, with continued focus on aviation and maritime systems, including efforts to improve safety, regulatory capacity and long-term transport solutions.

“Connectivity is not a luxury but the condition of development,” she said.

Minimum Wage Implementation

A key policy highlighted in the presentation was the introduction of a national minimum wage of $12.50 per hour, which came into effect on April 1, 2026.

The minister said the measure is intended to protect workers and improve living standards, particularly for low-income earners.

“This guarantees that every worker is paid at least a basic and fair hourly wage for their labour,” she said.

She acknowledged that implementation may present challenges for some employers but said the Government is working with businesses through training, guidance and compliance support.

Dorsette-Hector argued that the policy would have wider economic benefits, including increased spending in the local economy and improved productivity.

“When wages are too low, it affects family stability… whether you can afford electricity or send a child to school with breakfast,” she said.

Financial Performance and Project Delivery

The minister reported that the BUILTE Ministry achieved a 96 percent overall budget execution rate in the last financial year, with near full utilisation of operational funds and strong performance across infrastructure, plant services and airport operations.

She said this reflects disciplined financial management and a focus on delivering results.

“These figures are not abstract… they demonstrate that funds were converted into results,” she stated.

Projects completed or advanced during the year include road rehabilitation, drainage improvements, upgrades to public buildings, and works to strengthen community infrastructure.

The minister also pointed to employment generated through these projects, including the engagement of contractors and workers across multiple communities.

Energy, Water and Utilities

Progress was also reported in the transition toward renewable energy, including work on solar systems and battery storage to improve grid stability.

The minister confirmed that geothermal development remains a key long-term priority, describing it as a “natural resource that we must develop” for national benefit.

Upgrades to water systems, including storage and distribution, are also ongoing, aimed at improving reliability and resilience.

“Water is about dignity… health… safety… and resilience,” she said.

Challenges and Capacity Constraints

Dorsette-Hector acknowledged that the ministry faced challenges during the year, including shortages of skilled labour and delays related to land access for infrastructure projects.

She said the government is addressing these issues through training, recruitment and engagement with landowners.

“We cannot pretend that we did not encounter challenges… but they are not insurmountable,” she said.

Call for Unity and Participation

Throughout her presentation, the minister repeatedly stressed the importance of unity and shared responsibility in national development.

She called for stronger collaboration across government, the private sector and the diaspora, noting that the country’s population extends beyond those currently living on island.

“We are not just 4,000 persons… we are tens of thousands strong,” she said.

The minister also encouraged greater participation from women in traditionally male-dominated fields such as construction and engineering, highlighting ongoing apprenticeship programmes within the ministry.

Looking Ahead

Dorsette-Hector said the focus for the coming year will be on strengthening systems, improving maintenance, advancing infrastructure projects and ensuring value for money in public spending.

“We must protect what we already own… we cannot continue to build new assets while existing ones deteriorate,” she said.

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