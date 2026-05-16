Regional Reel Competition Launched as Caribbean Mosquito Awareness Week Ends

The Caribbean Public Health Agency, Caribbean Public Health Agency, has wrapped up Caribbean Mosquito Awareness Week 2026 with a renewed push to get residents directly involved in mosquito control through a regional Instagram Reel Competition focused on source reduction.

The week-long observance, held from May 11 to 15 under the theme “Stop Disease Transmission, Start Source Reduction” and the tagline “Clean Up Today, Keep Mosquitoes Away,” highlighted the growing concern over mosquito-borne illnesses across the Caribbean.

While the campaign included school outreach activities, public education drives and community clean-ups, CARPHA is now turning attention to public participation through its Reel Competition, which opens on May 18 and runs until June 12.

The competition invites residents aged 18 and over from CARPHA Member States to create short Instagram reels showing practical ways to reduce mosquito breeding sites and raise awareness about diseases spread by mosquitoes.

According to CARPHA, the competition will run in two cycles, with prizes to be awarded to winners in each round.

CARPHA Executive Director Dr Lisa Indar said the Region continues to face threats from diseases such as dengue and malaria, while health officials are also monitoring the re-emergence of yellow fever and chikungunya in South American territories.

“These diseases continue to affect lives, families, and communities,” Dr Indar said, stressing the need for “ongoing vigilance and coordinated regional action.”

She added that mosquito control must begin at the household and community level.

“Mosquito control begins at home, in our schools, in our workplaces, and throughout our communities,” she stated.

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CARPHA said the observance forms part of a broader regional strategy to strengthen surveillance systems, improve vector control measures, support health and environmental officers, and increase public education around mosquito-borne illnesses.

During the week, students in Trinidad and Tobago participated in interactive demonstrations and educational activities focused on integrated vector management, source reduction and personal protection methods.

Speaking at the opening ceremony at CARPHA headquarters on behalf of Trinidad and Tobago’s Education Minister, Dr Matthew Desaine said mosquito control requires collective action.

“Mosquito control is not the responsibility of one ministry, one agency, or one sector alone. It requires shared responsibility and sustained collaboration,” he said.

CARPHA has also released a Caribbean Mosquito Awareness Week toolkit featuring comic strips, social media graphics, banners, bookmarks, audio jingles and radio advertisements to support public education campaigns across the Region.

The CMAW toolkit is available at caribbeanmosquitoweek.carpha.org, and Reel Competition details are

available at https://caribbeanmosquitoweek.carpha.org/Instagram-Reel-Competition.

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