Nia Golden and Sandrae Thomas Win Caribbean Global Youth Awards

Two young Montserratians have been recognised for their work in culture and climate advocacy at the Caribbean Global Youth Awards 2026, set to be held in Saint Lucia on June 6.

Nia Golden received the Excellence in Arts & Cultural Preservation Award, while Sandrae Thomas was honoured with the Vanguard Legislative & Climate Innovation Leadership Award.

The awards form part of the Caribbean Global Youth Awards programme, which celebrates young leaders from across the Caribbean and diaspora for contributions in advocacy, education, entrepreneurship, youth development, culture, and sustainability.

According to the published winners’ list, honourees this year represent countries including The Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, Guyana, Saint Lucia, Dominica, the United Kingdom, Montserrat, and the United States.

Golden was recognised for her continued efforts in cultural preservation and storytelling connected to Montserrat’s heritage and identity. Through her work across media, writing, and community engagement, she has consistently highlighted the importance of preserving Caribbean narratives, traditions, and creative expression for future generations.

Thomas, a Jamaican national who grew up in Montserrat is President of the New Legacy Youth Group. He was recognised for his leadership in climate advocacy and youth mobilisation. In its first year, the organisation has already made significant strides in building regional and international alliances focused on climate action and opportunities for Montserrat’s youth to engage in environmental leadership conversations.

Their nominations were facilitated by US-based Montserratian nurse Dale Barzey-Pond, who serves as Montserrat Ambassador for the Caribbean Global Youth Awards.

Speaking on the recognition, Thomas said the award reflects the growing role of Montserratian youth in shaping regional conversations around sustainability and climate resilience.

“I am beyond grateful and deeply humbled for this high honor. It is truly heartwarming to be recognized and appreciated for my commitment to youth development on Montserrat and the wider Caribbean,” he said. “This recognition is not just for me, but for every young person in Montserrat who believes we can have a voice in regional and global climate discussions.”

Golden, a filmmaker. actress and singer noted that preserving culture remains essential to national identity and development. She is currently developing a new docuseries on the aftermath of the volcanic eruptions from 1995 to 2000. She previously released Calypso, Love Nia in 2022 and the Calypso Songwriting series in 2019.

“Our stories, traditions, and creative expressions matter. Cultural preservation is not just about remembering the past, it is about ensuring future generations understand who we are as a people,” she said.

Other winners announced by the organisation include Miss Tracy Johnson of The Bahamas, Davi Ramkallawan of Trinidad and Tobago, Jala Cropper of the United States, Xavi Bishop of Guyana, and Afolabi J. Nurse of the United Kingdom.

The awards gala will be held in Saint Lucia under the theme “A Night of Excellence, Inspiration and Caribbean Pride.”

Caribbean Global Youth Awards 2026 Winners (as published)

Miss Tracy Johnson . Global Youth Excellence Award (Bahamas)

Davi Ramkallawan . Education and Research Trailblazer Award / Diaspora Rising Leader Award (Trinidad and Tobago)

Jala Cropper . Sports and Youth Impact Award / Diaspora Rising Leader Award (United States of America)

Xavi Bishop . Junior Youth Community Impact Award (Guyana)

Narjma Toussaint . Junior Leadership Award (St. Lucia)

Emily Anna Bachan . Mental Health Changemaker Award (Trinidad and Tobago)

Neil Francis . Eco Visionary Education Leadership Award (St. Lucia)

Afolabi J. Nurse . Future Digital Systems Leadership Award / Diaspora Rising Leader Award (United Kingdom)

Nia Golden . Excellence in Arts & Cultural Preservation Award (Montserrat/UK)

Anesa Nancoo . Excellence in Motivational Coaching and Youth Empowerment (Trinidad and Tobago)

Sandrae Thomas . Vanguard Legislative & Climate Innovation Leadership Award (Montserrat)

Tyron Jno Charles . Creative and Entrepreneur Excellence Award (Dominica)

Kirstin De-Lorme . Unsung Hero (Trinidad and Tobago)

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