Dulcie James Receives King’s Honour at Windsor Castle Investiture Ceremony

Mrs Dulcie James was invested by His Majesty The King at a ceremony held at Windsor Castle on 2 June 2026, receiving the award of Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE).

Mrs James was recognised in the 2025 King’s Birthday Honours List for her services to Public and Financial Services and Community Development in Montserrat. The Order of the British Empire is one of the United Kingdom’s most prestigious honours, awarded to individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to public life or their community.

Governor Harriet Cross extended her warmest congratulations to Mrs James on this well-deserved recognition stating “It is a privilege to congratulate Dulcie on receiving this richly deserved honour. Her dedication to public and financial services and her commitment to the development of our community over many years is a true reflection of the best of Montserrat. This award is a recognition not only of her individual achievements, but of the difference she has made to the lives of so many people on this island. I know I speak for all of Montserrat in wishing her our heartfelt congratulations.”

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