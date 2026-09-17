ECCO to Distribute More Than EC$1.7 Million in Music Royalties

CASTRIES, Saint Lucia – The Eastern Caribbean Collective Organisation for Music Rights (ECCO) Inc. will distribute more than EC$1.7 million in royalties to songwriters, composers and music publishers across the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

According to a press release from ECCO, the September 23, 2026 distribution covers royalties collected from broadcasts, carnivals, general music use and live events across the region between January 1 and December 31, 2025.

It also includes foreign income received from ECCO’s sister societies and the US-based Mechanical Licensing Collective.

ECCO said 55% of the total allocation will be paid directly to its members within the OECS. The remaining 45% will go to sister societies abroad on behalf of affiliated members whose music was used within ECCO’s territories.

“Every distribution is a reminder of why this organisation exists,” said ECCO Chief Executive Officer Martin A. James. “Behind these numbers are real songwriters and publishers across our region whose works are being recognised and rewarded. We remain committed to strengthening our collection and distribution processes so that more of that value reaches our members.”

ECCO Board Chairman Bruno Leonce said the distribution demonstrated what effective collective rights management could achieve for music creators.

“This distribution is proof of what a well-run collective management organisation can achieve for its members,” Leonce said. “The Board is proud of the progress ECCO continues to make, and we remain fully committed to good governance and sound stewardship so that our members can focus on what they do best: creating music.”

Despite the amount being distributed, ECCO said widespread non-compliance among commercial music users continues to reduce the royalty income available to creators.

The organisation said some commercial businesses, broadcasters and event organisers across the OECS continue to use copyrighted music without securing the required licences for broadcasts, carnivals, general use or live events.

ECCO is calling on OECS governments to strengthen copyright protection and intellectual property enforcement. It said updated legislation and more effective enforcement mechanisms are necessary to ensure that songwriters, composers and publishers are properly compensated for their work.

The collective management organisation represents music creators and publishers across the OECS. It works to protect their rights and collect income from the regional and international use of their music.

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