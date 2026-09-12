FIFA Bans Former MFA President Vincent Cassell for Life

FIFA has imposed a lifetime ban on former Montserrat Football Association president Vincent Cassell and barred former general secretary Tandica Hughes from football-related activities for 15 years following proceedings before its independent Ethics Committee.

The sanctions took effect on Friday, September 11, 2026.

FIFA said Cassell was sanctioned for “abuse of position, systemic conflicts of interest, misuse of FIFA and MFA funds and conduct affecting the physical and mental integrity of MFA staff members”.

He was also ordered to pay a fine of one million Swiss francs.

Hughes was sanctioned for “personally benefiting from and facilitating improper transactions involving FIFA and MFA resources, including undue benefits, abuse of position and misuse of FIFA and MFA funds”.

She was ordered to pay a fine of 150,000 Swiss francs.

FIFA said both individuals were notified of the decisions on Friday. The written grounds for the rulings will be provided later in accordance with the FIFA Code of Ethics.

The sanctions follow FIFA’s appointment of a normalisation committee to manage the affairs of the Montserrat Football Association in January 2026. The international football body said the intervention was made in consultation with Concacaf to address what it described as an “exceptional crisis and institutional paralysis” within the association.

The committee was given responsibility for overseeing the MFA’s daily operations, reviewing its statutes and regulations, conducting elections and implementing administrative, financial and governance reforms.

The FIFA disciplinary proceedings are separate from criminal proceedings in Montserrat. Cassell and Hughes pleaded guilty to tax-related offences in the High Court in April 2026, bringing an anticipated five-day trial to an early conclusion.

Both former officials were also involved in FIFA ethics proceedings in 2011 arising from the Caribbean football bribery scandal connected to Mohamed bin Hammam’s unsuccessful campaign for the FIFA presidency. Cassell received a 60-day ban at that time.

The latest ruling permanently excludes Cassell from participating in football-related activities at national and international levels. Hughes’ 15-year ban applies on the same basis. FIFA did not provide details of the transactions, amounts or incidents underlying the new sanctions in its initial announcement.

The sanctions against the Montserrat officials were among four announced by FIFA. Former Football Association of Maldives president Bassam Adeel Jaleel received a lifetime ban, while former finance director Mohamed Ageel was banned for 10 years for offences involving FIFA funds.

Montserrat is currently entitled to get at least $2 million each year from FIFA’s World Cup profits.

Source: Adjudicatory chamber of FIFA’s independent Ethics Committee sanctions former football officials

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