Guyana to Host CARIFESTA XVI in October 2027

GEORGETOWN, Guyana — Guyana will host the 16th Caribbean Festival of Arts, CARIFESTA XVI, from October 8 to 17, 2027.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles S. Ramson announced the dates during a meeting with CARICOM Secretary-General Dr Carla Barnett and senior officials at the CARICOM Secretariat Headquarters in Georgetown on Thursday, September 10.

Guyana hosted the inaugural CARIFESTA in 1972 and welcomed the regional festival for a second time in 2008. The 2027 event will mark the country’s third time hosting what is considered the Caribbean’s premier cultural festival.

“Guyana holds a unique place in the history of CARIFESTA, having hosted the inaugural festival in 1972,” Ramson said. “To welcome CARIFESTA XVI back to the ‘Land of Many Waters’ for the third time is both a tremendous privilege and an important opportunity to showcase the splendour of this unique Caribbean civilisation.”

The minister said CARIFESTA XVI will showcase regional art, music, dance, theatre, literature and other forms of cultural expression. Organisers also intend to use the festival to expand international cultural exchange and create greater exposure for Caribbean artists and cultural practitioners.

“Our mission is to deliver a festival that celebrates the diversity, creativity, and shared identity of our Region, while strengthening the bonds that unite us as Caribbean people,” Ramson said.

He added that the festival should produce benefits beyond its performances and celebrations by creating opportunities for young people, cultural practitioners and the region’s creative industries.

“It should open doors for our creative industries, provide greater opportunities for our young people and cultural practitioners, and demonstrate to the world the depth, diversity and excellence of Caribbean talent,” the minister said.

Guyana plans to draw on the experiences of the three most recent host countries as preparations progress. The Government said this engagement would allow it to build on previous successes, learn from challenges faced by past hosts and improve the experience for participating artists and audiences.

Barnett pledged the CARICOM Secretariat’s full technical and advisory support for the staging of the festival.

“CARIFESTA is a cornerstone of Caribbean cultural expression, and the Secretariat stands ready to provide Guyana with all the expertise, guidance, and technical support necessary to ensure the successful staging of CARIFESTA XVI,” she said.

“Beyond logistics, each staging of CARIFESTA affirms the value of our artists, giving them space to innovate, collaborate, and inspire. It strengthens the cultural industries that sustain livelihoods, nurtures the next generation of talent, and ensures that our stories continue to be told in our own voices.”

Guyana’s President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali formally indicated the country’s willingness to host CARIFESTA XVI during the 51st Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM in July 2026.

Like this: Like Loading…