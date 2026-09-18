From Saturday Market Trips to a Montserrat Christmas Market in London

Keima Allen, Founder of Montserrat Connection CIC shares her memories of market day in Montserrat and bringing that spirit to the Christmas Market in London.

Some of my fondest childhood memories of Montserrat are of going to the market every Saturday with my grandmother.

At the time, I probably did not fully understand how important those Saturday mornings were. To me, the market was simply somewhere I went with my grandmother. But looking back now, I realise that those visits were teaching me something much deeper — they were teaching me about my culture, my community and where I come from.

The market was much more than a place to buy food. It was a place where people knew each other, where conversations flowed, where vendors proudly sold what they had grown or prepared, and where generations came together. My grandmother was part of that world, and by taking me with her, she was passing a piece of it on to me.

Those experiences have stayed with me.

Culture Is Passed From One Generation to the Next

Culture is not preserved only in history books or museums. It lives in our everyday experiences — in our food, music, stories, traditions, celebrations and the places where we come together.

My Saturday visits to the market with my grandmother were an example of that cultural continuity.

I was a child watching and listening, learning without realising that I was learning. I was becoming familiar with the sights, sounds, people and traditions that formed part of everyday life in Montserrat.

That is why I believe culture preservation must involve our young people.

If we want future generations to understand what makes Montserrat special, we have to give them opportunities to experience it. We have to create spaces where grandparents can share stories with grandchildren, where parents can introduce their children to traditional foods and music, and where young people can participate in cultural traditions rather than simply hearing about them.

Bringing the Spirit of the Market to London

For those of us living away from Montserrat, maintaining that connection can sometimes be challenging. We may live in different countries and grow accustomed to different surroundings, but our heritage remains an important part of who we are.

This is one of the reasons I am excited about A Montserrat Christmas Market in London on Saturday 5 December 2026.

For me, this is more than another Christmas event. It is an opportunity to bring a little piece of the Montserrat I remember to the diaspora.

When I think about those Saturday mornings with my grandmother, I think about the sense of community that existed around the market. I think about people coming together, sharing food, exchanging stories and simply being part of something that belonged to all of us.

We have an opportunity to create that same feeling in London.

Why Should You Come?

I would encourage Montserratians, friends of Montserrat and the wider Caribbean community to come and experience the market.

Come for the culture.

Come and experience the colours, traditions and creativity of Montserrat.

Come for the food.

Enjoy authentic Montserrat and Caribbean flavours, including the taste of Goat Water and other favourites.

Come for the music.

Enjoy Soca, Calypso and Christmas music and soak up the atmosphere.

Come for the masquerade.

The Gen Z Masqueraders will bring energy and creativity to the Masquerade Parade and Cultural Showcase, demonstrating how our traditions can continue through a new generation.

Come to support our community.

The market provides an opportunity to support Montserratian businesses, creatives and community initiatives.

But most importantly, come for the memories.

Bring your children. Bring your grandchildren. Bring your friends. Let them see, hear, taste and experience something that connects them to Montserrat.

One day, they may look back and remember coming to the Christmas Market with their parents or grandparents in the same way I remember going to the market with my grandmother.

Our Culture Lives When We Share It

As I reflect on those Saturday mornings, I understand that my grandmother was giving me more than a trip to the market. She was giving me a connection to my heritage.

That is what cultural preservation means to me.

It means ensuring that what was passed down to us does not stop with our generation. It means taking what our parents and grandparents gave us and finding ways to share it with those who come after us.

From Plymouth Public Market to London, our market lives on.

I hope you will join us on 5 December 2026 and help us celebrate the people, traditions and community that keep Montserrat alive in our hearts — wherever we may live.

A Montserrat Christmas Market

📅 Saturday 5 December 2026

⏰ 12:00pm–10:00pm

📍 Grace Organisation, formerly Irish Community Centre, Pretoria Road, London N17 8DX

🎟️ £5 Entry | Under 5s FREE

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