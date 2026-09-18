Former Captain Lyle Taylor Returns as Montserrat Names Nations League Squad

Former captain and record goalscorer Lyle Taylor has returned to the Montserrat senior men’s national team for the 2026–27 Concacaf Nations League campaign.

Taylor is among 21 players selected to represent the Emerald Boys during the international window running from September 20 to October 7, according to a squad announcement from the Montserrat Football Association.

The 36-year-old striker, who currently plays for Chelmsford City in England, has scored 13 goals in 20 appearances for Montserrat. He last represented the Emerald Boys during the 2024–25 Nations League, scoring the winning goal in a 1–0 victory over Bonaire in October 2024.

Taylor previously captained Montserrat and has been central to some of the national team’s strongest performances over the past decade. These include scoring twice in a 3–2 Nations League victory over Bermuda in June 2022 and helping the Emerald Boys earn a historic 1–1 draw against El Salvador during qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The squad also includes experienced internationals Alex Dyer, Brandon Comley and Brandon Barzey, alongside a number of emerging players, including Dominic Richmond, Princewill Madu and Mackye Townsend-West.

Montserrat will compete in League C after being relegated from League B at the end of the 2024–25 campaign. The Emerald Boys finished at the bottom of their group after recording one victory and five defeats against El Salvador, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Bonaire.

The team will be seeking a return to the form it showed during the 2023–24 competition. Montserrat won three of its six matches in that campaign, including victories over Barbados and the Dominican Republic, before closing with a 4–2 win against Barbados at the Blakes Estate Stadium.

Montserrat has competed in League B since the inaugural Nations League season in 2019–20. In that first campaign, the Emerald Boys recorded two wins, two draws and two defeats, scoring four goals and conceding five.

Their 2022–23 campaign produced one victory and one draw from six matches, followed by the improved three-win showing in 2023–24. Across their first four Nations League campaigns, Montserrat played 24 matches, winning seven, drawing three and losing 14.

The 2026–27 tournament brings a new opportunity for League C teams. The nine participating nations are divided into three groups of three, with each playing four matches. The three group winners and the best runner-up will progress to the newly introduced League C Finals. Group winners and the best second-placed team will also earn promotion to League B.

Montserrat squad

Abraham Dorsett, Alex Dyer, Ashley Boatswain, Brandon Barzey, Brandon Comley, Darion Furlong, Dominic Richmond, Ervin Liburd, Jernade Meade, Josiah Persaud, Lenni Cirino, Lucas Kirnon, Lyle Taylor, Mackye Townsend-West, Mark Rogers, Mylan Benjamin, Nico Gordon, Princewill Madu, Seigel Rodney, Sydney Mendes, Trent Carter-Rogers, Tyrone Baker and Vashirn Roache.

Like this: Like Loading…