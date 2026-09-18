Visitors Reminded of Montserrat’s Driving Licence Requirements

Visitors planning to drive in Montserrat are being reminded to ensure they have the appropriate driving licence before getting behind the wheel.

According to information issued by the Royal Montserrat Police Service (RMPS), motorists holding a valid, full driving licence from an Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) member country do not need to obtain a temporary Montserrat driving licence.

The exemption applies to licence holders from Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, the British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Saint Lucia, St Kitts and Nevis, and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Drivers whose licences were issued outside the OECS must obtain a temporary Montserrat driving licence. Applications can be completed upon arrival or online at www.drivers.gov.ms.

The temporary licence must be used alongside the motorist’s valid driving licence from their home country.

The RMPS also reminded motorists to confirm that any vehicle they intend to drive is properly licensed and insured before beginning their journey.

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