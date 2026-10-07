Montserrat Marks Mental Health Week with Call to Hear Real Voices and Challenge Stigma

Montserrat’s Mental Health Week is under way, with activities encouraging residents to support mental wellbeing, challenge stigma and listen to people with lived experience of mental health conditions.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services announced a programme running from October 5 to 10, 2026, culminating in World Mental Health Day on Saturday, October 10.

According to the Ministry, this year’s World Federation for Mental Health theme, “Lived Experiences Heard: Real Voices, Real Change”, calls for the experiences of people living with mental health conditions to inform policy, care and community support.

The Ministry said stigma and discrimination continue to limit access to mental health services in Montserrat, despite mental health care being available free of charge.

The Community Mental Health Team’s programme includes testimonies from people with lived experience, activities for children and young people, and the launch of the Montserrat Green Ribbon Pledge. The pledge invites residents to publicly commit to supporting mental wellbeing and challenging stigma.

Residents are encouraged to wear something green on Friday, October 9, in support of the pledge.

The week’s programme began on Monday, October 5, with an official opening under the message “Mental Health Is Everyone’s Business”, featuring messages from the Ministry and Governor Harriet Cross. A Talking Health radio interview aired ahead of the observance on Wednesday, September 30.

Mental health quizzes for adults and children are scheduled from Monday to Friday. The Kindness Buddy Campaign is also running throughout the week, encouraging residents to do something kind for themselves or someone else.

Young people can express their experiences, feelings and coping strategies through the “How I See It” art, poster and spoken word competition. The initiative aims to raise awareness of mental health and wellbeing issues affecting children and young people.

Daily short radio messages and a social media campaign highlighting lived experiences also form part of the programme.

The Ministry has invited the public and media to participate in the activities, supporting the call for people’s experiences to be heard and translated into meaningful change.

Like this: Like Loading…