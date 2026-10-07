Ministry Issues Advisory as Respiratory Illnesses Increase in Montserrat

The Ministry of Health and Social Services is urging residents to take precautions following an increase in acute respiratory infections in Montserrat.

In a public health advisory dated October 6, 2026, the Ministry encouraged residents to help limit the spread of illness by practising good hygiene, keeping rooms well ventilated and staying home when unwell.

Symptoms may include a cough, sore throat, runny or blocked nose, fever, body aches, nausea, vomiting and tiredness.

Residents are advised to wash their hands frequently with soap and water, cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or bent elbow, and dispose of used tissues promptly. Frequently touched surfaces, including door handles, phones and countertops, should also be cleaned.

The Ministry recommends wearing a well-fitting mask if experiencing respiratory symptoms and needing to be around others.

People who are unwell should stay home from work, school and social gatherings. Parents and caregivers are also urged to keep children with respiratory symptoms away from schools and day care centres.

According to the advisory, normal activities can resume once symptoms have been improving overall for at least 24 hours and the person has been fever-free during that period without using fever-reducing medication. Extra precautions, including masking, good hygiene and ventilation, should continue for the following five days.

Residents experiencing symptoms are encouraged to rest, drink fluids regularly and monitor their condition.

The Ministry advises seeking immediate medical attention for difficulty breathing, persistent chest pain, confusion or difficulty waking. A healthcare provider should be contacted promptly if symptoms worsen or fail to improve, or if a child is drinking less, has fewer wet nappies or displays unusual sleepiness.

Older adults, pregnant women and people with chronic illnesses or weakened immune systems are encouraged to seek medical advice early.

For advice, residents can contact their nearest health centre:

St. John’s: 491-5218

St. Peter’s: 491-5436

Salem: 491-5256

Cudjoe Head: 491-5258

Glendon Hospital: 491-2552 or 491-2802

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