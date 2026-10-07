Montserrat Beat Turks and Caicos 4–1, Set Up Clashes with Aruba and Nicaragua

Montserrat’s Emerald Boys secured first place in Group A of the 2026/2027 Concacaf Nations League with a 4–1 victory over hosts Turks and Caicos Islands at TCIFA National Stadium in Providenciales.

The result earns Montserrat places in both the League C Championship and the League A+C Play-In. The Emerald Boys will face Aruba in the League C Championship semi-finals and Nicaragua in the League A+C Play-In.

Lyle Taylor opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the second minute, placing his shot into the bottom-right corner. The captain doubled Montserrat’s advantage four minutes into first-half stoppage time, scoring from the centre of the box to complete his brace.

Turks and Caicos Islands reduced the deficit through a Billy Forbes free kick in the 80th minute, but Montserrat responded almost immediately.

Tyrone Baker restored the two-goal cushion in the 82nd minute before Ashley Boatswain added a fourth in the 90th to seal the victory.

The win follows Montserrat’s earlier victories over Turks and Caicos Islands and the British Virgin Islands, completing a group campaign of four wins from four matches.

Under coach Gabriel Calderón, Montserrat now advance to two separate competitions.

In the League C Championship, Montserrat and Aruba will contest the first semi-final, while Saint Martin face Antigua and Barbuda in the second. The winners will advance to the championship final.

The League A+C Play-In pairings also pit Martinique against Aruba, Trinidad and Tobago against Antigua and Barbuda, and El Salvador against Saint Martin, alongside Montserrat’s clash with Nicaragua.

The next stage gives the Emerald Boys an opportunity to build on their unbeaten group campaign and compete for the League C title.

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