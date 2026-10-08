Montserrat Tourism Week Explores AI and Technology’s Role in Tourism

Artificial intelligence, digital storytelling and community participation were central to Montserrat’s Tourism Week 2026, with activities exploring how technology can support the island’s tourism sector.

Organised by the Montserrat Tourism Authority (MTA), the week ran from September 27 to October 3 under the theme “Tourism Reimagined: Unlocking Opportunities Through Technology and Artificial Intelligence”.

Residents and visitors participated in activities combining tourism education, cultural experiences and examples of technology being used on the island.

MTA Chief Executive Officer Rosetta West-Gerald said innovation must be balanced with responsible stewardship and a focus on people.

“This year’s theme challenged us to think differently about tourism. Technology and AI are already benefiting the tourism sector, but while they may reshape how we tell our story, it is our people, culture and natural beauty that draw visitors to our shores. As stewards we must use these tools ethically and responsibly, promote inclusion, and keep people at the core of the sector,” she said.

Ahead of the week, the authority held a social media content creation and digital photography workshop for young people and tourism stakeholders. The workshop equipped participants with basic skills to promote the activities online and prepare entries for a video competition launched during the week.

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A World Tourism Day radio address on September 27 marked the official opening, followed by a radio quiz for children, young people and adults that continued throughout the week.

A September 29 garden tour, organised with the Montserrat National Trust, introduced participants to the use of QR codes throughout its gardens.

More than 25 people joined a sunset turtle walk with Fish ’n Fins Inc. on September 30. The session covered the types of turtles found in Montserrat, their importance to the island’s shores, and the use of AI and other equipment to monitor turtles and collect data.

Presentations at Montserrat Secondary School and Montserrat Community College explored tourism’s contribution to the economy, the growing influence of AI, and opportunities for students to pursue careers or become involved in the industry.

Several restaurants partnered with the MTA for a local food and drink showcase on October 2, highlighting offerings featuring local ingredients.

The final day included an island tour attended by more than 20 participants. After viewing a Montserrat Volcano Observatory video, the group visited St. George’s Hill and the buried city of Plymouth.

A scavenger hunt also attracted more than 20 participants, who worked in teams to learn more about Montserrat while competing for prizes.

The MTA said the activities were designed to raise awareness of tourism’s value while encouraging community involvement in innovation, sustainability and culture.

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