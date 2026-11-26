The Government of Montserrat has signed a contract with AECON International Construction Services Inc. to undertake stabilisation works on the roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) ramp at Little Bay port, with work scheduled to begin in the first week of December 2026.

The works are intended to protect the structural integrity of the ramp and preserve its long-term operational value, while the government prepares for the next phase of tendering for the Montserrat Port Development Project.

The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) visited Montserrat on Wednesday November 25th as part of its regular project supervision activities. The mission includes a visit to the RoRo ramp, as well as discussions with the Government of Montserrat and the Montserrat Port Authority on the way forward for the project.

The Government of Montserrat said it remains committed to completing the Montserrat Port Development Project and acknowledges the continued support of its partners, the Caribbean Development Bank, the United Kingdom Caribbean Infrastructure Fund (UKCIF) and the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

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