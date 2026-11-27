LONDON, UK – The Government of Montserrat has relaunched its diaspora engagement platform, Diaspora.ms, as part of efforts to strengthen connections between Montserrat and its overseas community and create new opportunities for collaboration, investment and participation in the island’s development.

The relaunch took place on 22 November 2026 during the second Montserrat Diaspora Conference, held in London under the theme “One Montserrat, Building Connections and Shaping the Future”.

The platform, managed by the Montserrat Government UK Office (MGUKO) on behalf of the Government of Montserrat, brings together a directory of diaspora organisations and a voluntary register for individuals who want to contribute their skills, experience and resources to the island’s development.

A central platform for diaspora engagement

The relaunch of Diaspora.ms forms part of the Government’s efforts to strengthen engagement with Montserratians living overseas and make it easier for them to contribute their skills, experience and connections to national development.

The UK Office explained that an earlier version of the diaspora database had provided useful experience, but the off-the-shelf system did not adequately meet Montserrat’s needs. The decision was therefore taken to develop a platform specifically for the island, in partnership with Montserratian technology company Simply Aligana.

During a demonstration at the conference, Tavez Aymer of Simply Alliouagana walked attendees through the website, which currently features 20 diaspora organisations. The platform allows visitors to browse the groups and provides a registration facility for organisations that are not yet listed to express interest in being included.

Individuals can also complete a short registration form to share their details and areas of interest. The intention is to help identify people with relevant skills and expertise who may be able to support projects, offer professional guidance, mentor others or contribute to particular areas of national development.

The UK Office said the database could help government departments identify expertise within the diaspora when specific needs arise. It could also support wider engagement around volunteering, cultural activities, business development and consultations on Montserrat’s future.

The website has been developed as a separate platform from the UK Office’s own website to ensure that Montserratians in North America, Canada and other parts of the world are included in the initiative.

The updated website currently lists 20 community groups across four geographic areas, including 12 in the United Kingdom, four in the United States, three in the Caribbean and one in Canada. Organisations represented include the Alliouagana Singers, Emerald United Club, Montserrat Manchester Action Group, Montserrat Festival UK, Montserrat Overseas People’s Progressive Association (MOPPA), the Montserrat Progressive Society of New York and the Montserrat Association of Toronto.

The organisers stressed that the current version is a starting point. Registration is open, and the platform will be developed incrementally over the coming year. Diaspora members and organisations are being encouraged to test the website, provide feedback and suggest improvements.

Data privacy was also highlighted during the demonstration. The UK Office said the database would operate within the framework of data protection requirements, with information handled in accordance with consent.

Questions from attendees included whether individuals with businesses could use the platform and whether it could generate income to support its long-term sustainability. The UK Office explained that the current focus is on community organisations and diaspora engagement, but that opportunities for business promotion and other features could be considered as the platform develops.

Possible options being explored include advertising and subscription-based access to selected elements of the database. However, the Office said any commercial arrangements would need to be carefully considered, particularly because the initiative is government-led.

The website is available at diaspora.ms.

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