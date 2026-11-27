Healthcare was another significant theme at the 2nd Annual Diaspora Conference held in London on November 22, with three community organisations highlighting the challenges facing Montserratians accessing specialist treatment overseas and the need to strengthen healthcare services at home.

Eulyn Silcott Greaves introduced Alliouagana Ark, a newly established community initiative formed from the experiences of Montserratians and other Caribbean Overseas Territories residents referred to the UK for specialist medical treatment.

She explained that while the NHS referral arrangements provide access to potentially life-saving treatment, patients and their families often arrive in the UK without sufficient information or support to navigate the system.

The challenges can extend beyond medical care to accommodation, financial hardship, social isolation, unfamiliar food and the emotional strain of being away from home.

The organisation has two arms: a community interest company providing practical support and advocacy, and a support club offering cultural reassurance, befriending and assistance to patients and carers.

Greaves said the initiative was intended to ensure that nobody travelling overseas for medical treatment would have to navigate the experience alone.

The organisation also hopes to establish regional support networks across the UK, extending beyond London to Birmingham and other areas where Montserratians and other Overseas Territories communities live.

Helping Hands for Glendon outlined its contribution to improving healthcare on the island. Established in February 2020 by Doreen and Hugh Scantlebury, the organisation has raised funds for medical equipment and other needs at Glendon Hospital and community health facilities.

Among its contributions are a vital signs monitor for the hospital’s outpatient department, a fetal monitor for maternity services and a colposcope to support gynaecological care and early cancer detection.

The organisation has also supplied blood pressure monitors and automated external defibrillators to churches and the airport. Its fundraising activities have supported five mammograms for women in Montserrat, while it has partnered with the Ministry of Health to facilitate radiography training in Jamaica.

Representatives also reported that an assessment of the potential for dialysis services on the island had produced a positive result, although further consideration by the Ministry of Health would be required.

The Pink Ribbon Charity Montserrat focused on barriers to early breast cancer diagnosis and the need to move beyond awareness campaigns towards practical action.

PRC President Sonia Charles highlighted the financial and logistical difficulties women face in accessing mammograms, particularly following the loss of an affordable ferry connection to Antigua. She cited a quoted cost of EC$544 for a mammogram in Montserrat, which she said was beyond the means of many women.

Although Montserrat now has a 3D mammography machine at Glendon Hospital, services are currently provided on an ad hoc basis, with patients sometimes waiting several months for appointments.

The charity is advocating for specialist breast imaging teams to visit Montserrat periodically to provide screening services using the existing equipment. It is also encouraging the exploration of partnerships with RAD-AID International, a non-profit organisation supporting access to medical imaging in underserved communities.

Charles estimated that approximately 700 women in Montserrat could be eligible for mammograms. She also called for accredited training and certification opportunities for local radiographers to develop a sustainable mammography workforce on the island.

Her message to the diaspora was that access to early diagnosis should not depend on where a woman lives or what she can afford.

Watch the full conference below.

Like this: Like Loading…